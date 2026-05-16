Kärcher applies its pressure washer expertise to two new hard floor cleaners

QUICK SUMMARY Kärcher has launched the FCV 3 and FCV 4, two new hard floor cleaners designed to replace traditional mopping with a faster all-in-one system that vacuums, mops and dries in a single pass. The FCV 3 is priced at £269.99, whilst the more advanced FCV 4 comes in at £359.99. Both are available to buy via Kärcher’s online store and Amazon.

Kärcher has launched two new hard floor cleaners designed to completely rethink the traditional mop and bucket. Instead of simply pushing dirty water around, these machines vacuum, mop and dry floors in a single pass, offering a faster and far more efficient way to keep hard floors spotless.

The brand is already well known for its range of some of the best pressure washers on the market, so it’s clear Kärcher has taken its cleaning expertise and reworked it for a more indoor-focused home solution.

The Kärcher FCV 3 and Kärcher FCV 4 sit at different price points depending on what buyers need. The FCV 3 is priced at £269.99, whilst the more advanced FCV 4 comes in at £359.99. Both are available to buy via Kärcher’s online store and Amazon.

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(Image credit: Kärcher)

The FCV 3 vacuums, mops and dries at the same time, using HygienicSpin technology to remove up to 99% of bacteria. A dual-tank system ensures only fresh water is applied to floors, whilst coverage of up to 130m² makes it well suited to everyday cleaning in busy households.

It also uses Always-Clean Flow technology to continuously refresh the water on the rollers, whilst an internal scraper removes dirt and debris at the same time. Spinning at 550rpm, it delivers strong scrubbing power to lift stubborn stains while using far less water than a traditional mop.

Floors are left dry in around 120 seconds, and the lightweight design makes it easy to manoeuvre around furniture and edges. Once cleaning is done, the SystemClean cycle flushes the machine in just 80 seconds to keep it fresh and odour-free.

(Image credit: Kärcher)

The FCV 4 is Kärcher’s most intelligent hard floor cleaner yet, introducing DynamicControl dirt sensing technology that automatically adjusts suction and water flow depending on how dirty the floor is. With a longer 45-minute runtime and coverage of up to 200m², plus a VisionClean display and multiple cleaning modes, it’s designed for larger homes and more intensive cleaning sessions.

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It also features a twin-tank system to ensure only clean water reaches the floor, whilst its sensors continuously optimise performance for the best results. A brushless motor supports longer runtime and durability, and additional features like StairAssist mode and the VisionClean display add extra convenience and control.

Like the FCV 3, it uses HygienicSpin technology to remove up to 99% of bacteria and includes a SystemClean self-flush cycle, along with machine-washable rollers and DuoPure filtration for easy maintenance.