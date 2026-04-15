Forget Ring and Blink, UK smart homes just got cheaper doorbell and security options from just £5

Quick Summary Sky has extended its offering to include smart home devices, with a new Smart Doorbell, Indoor Camera, plus a collection of sensors to keep your home safe and secure. Starting at just £5 per month (with a £15 upfront fee), the devices are designed to be more affordable than other brands.

Sky might be best known for its TV services, but since the introduction of Sky Glass in 2021, it has also grown as a electronics manufacturer, too. Indeed, it is now the UK's biggest television maker, selling more sets than rivals annually.

Now it hopes to extend that success into a new area, as it launches its first complete smart home security range. And considering the affordable pricing of its first devices, it's certainly hitting the ground running.

Aiming to take on the likes of Ring, Blink and Nest, the Sky Smart Home range includes a Smart Doorbell, which gives you similar functionality – such as 1080p video with night vision and live streaming through the Smart Home app.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Sky)

You will also need to subscribe to Sky's Smart Home Plan for 30-day cloud video recording and smart alerts, but that costs just £5 per month with a £15 upfront fee. For that you get the doorbell and an included wireless chime which you can place somewhere in your home.

There is a bigger package of devices available, too – the Sky Smart Home Bundle. Priced at £8 per month with a £20 upfront fee, you get the Smart Doorbell and Smart Home Plan, plus an Indoor Camera that records and feeds up to 1080p video. There are additional features available through the dedicated app, as well.

(Image credit: Sky)

Extra devices are available as add-ons, too. A Motion Pack costs a one-off £35 and includes window sensors and a motion sensor. A Leak Pack is priced at £40 and adds the ability to sense whether a leak has occurred in your home.

And you can add extra Indoor Cameras for £50 each.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sky)

All of these add-ons require the Smart Home Bundle and subscription to operate.

You can find out more on all of Sky's new smart home options on its dedicated website.