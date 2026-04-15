Forget Ring and Blink, UK smart homes just got cheaper doorbell and security options from just £5
The Sky really is the limit with this new smart home setup for UK customers
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Quick Summary
Sky has extended its offering to include smart home devices, with a new Smart Doorbell, Indoor Camera, plus a collection of sensors to keep your home safe and secure.
Starting at just £5 per month (with a £15 upfront fee), the devices are designed to be more affordable than other brands.
Sky might be best known for its TV services, but since the introduction of Sky Glass in 2021, it has also grown as a electronics manufacturer, too. Indeed, it is now the UK's biggest television maker, selling more sets than rivals annually.
Now it hopes to extend that success into a new area, as it launches its first complete smart home security range. And considering the affordable pricing of its first devices, it's certainly hitting the ground running.
From £5 per month (£15 upfront fee)
The Sky Smart Doorbell gives you HD video and works with a dedicated Sky Smart Home app. Its Smart Home Plan offers video recording, cloud storage and smart alerts for £5 per month. You also get an included wireless chime.
Aiming to take on the likes of Ring, Blink and Nest, the Sky Smart Home range includes a Smart Doorbell, which gives you similar functionality – such as 1080p video with night vision and live streaming through the Smart Home app.Article continues below
You will also need to subscribe to Sky's Smart Home Plan for 30-day cloud video recording and smart alerts, but that costs just £5 per month with a £15 upfront fee. For that you get the doorbell and an included wireless chime which you can place somewhere in your home.
There is a bigger package of devices available, too – the Sky Smart Home Bundle. Priced at £8 per month with a £20 upfront fee, you get the Smart Doorbell and Smart Home Plan, plus an Indoor Camera that records and feeds up to 1080p video. There are additional features available through the dedicated app, as well.
Extra devices are available as add-ons, too. A Motion Pack costs a one-off £35 and includes window sensors and a motion sensor. A Leak Pack is priced at £40 and adds the ability to sense whether a leak has occurred in your home.
And you can add extra Indoor Cameras for £50 each.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
All of these add-ons require the Smart Home Bundle and subscription to operate.
You can find out more on all of Sky's new smart home options on its dedicated website.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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