Our Place just shrunk its bestselling Always Pan – and I love it even more than before

QUICK SUMMARY Our Place has launched its new Tinies collection, featuring its bestselling pots and pans in smaller sizes. The Our Place Tinies collection features Tiny Cookware Duo and Trio, and the Petite Perfect Pot, ideal for smaller kitchens or personal cooks.

Our Place has quietly launched its new Tinies collection with smaller kitchens and personal cooks in mind. The Tinies range features shrunken versions of Our Place’s bestselling pots and pans, and as someone with limited countertop space, I think I like them better than before.

Launched back in 2019, Our Place quickly became known for its Always Pan , a 10-in-1 pan that’s versatile, stylish and made from high quality non-toxic materials. Safe for both oven and hob use, the Always Pan can be used to cook literally anything, including steaming, boiling, frying, roasting, searing and more.

Since its launch, the Always Pan has been available in three main sizes – standard, large and mini. Now, you can get one even tinier with Our Place’s new Tinies collection .

Latest Videos From

For fans of Our Place who don’t have very much kitchen space, the Our Place Tinies collection is the brand’s “smallest non-toxic collection” for tiny kitchens and personal servings. Featured in the range is the Tiny Cookware Duo , the Tiny Cookware Trio, the Petite Perfect Pot, and Tiny Plates and Tiny Bowls.

The Tiny Cookware Duo features the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, while the Trio goes a step further with the addition of the Petite Perfect Pot . All cookware is available in multiple colours, including sage, steam, char and spice.

The Petite Perfect Pot is my favourite from the collection and the one I’d recommend the most. This lightweight pot has a 1.75-quart size and a cast aluminium body that allows it to heat up quickly and retain the temperature.

While it may sound and look small – that’s the point, after all! – it’s great for making individual portions of food, so it’s a great choice for those who live alone or have trouble with batch cooking too much food. The Petite Perfect Pot is also the only product from the collection available in Our Place’s limited edition Blue Salt colour which makes it even more attractive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prices on the new Our Place Tinies collection starts at £90.