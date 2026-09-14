Can't justify Dyson's new £420 toothbrush? Here are 3 great alternatives under £100

Some models I've tested and recommended cost a fraction of the price

Lizzie Wilmot&#039;s avatar
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Published In Deals
Best electric toothbrush
(Image credit: Oral-B)

Dyson has never been shy about putting a premium price tag on its products, and the new Dyson CameraJet is no exception, costing a rather eye-watering £420.

However, whilst Dyson's latest electric toothbrush certainly looks impressive, you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to get a great clean. Some of the best electric toothbrushes I've tested and recommended cost a fraction of the price, whilst still offering plenty of great features.

So, if you're tempted by the Dyson CameraJet but can't quite bring yourself to spend that much, I've picked out three alternatives that all cost under £100.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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