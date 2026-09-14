Can't justify Dyson's new £420 toothbrush? Here are 3 great alternatives under £100

Dyson has never been shy about putting a premium price tag on its products, and the new Dyson CameraJet is no exception, costing a rather eye-watering £420.

However, whilst Dyson's latest electric toothbrush certainly looks impressive, you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to get a great clean. Some of the best electric toothbrushes I've tested and recommended cost a fraction of the price, whilst still offering plenty of great features.

So, if you're tempted by the Dyson CameraJet but can't quite bring yourself to spend that much, I've picked out three alternatives that all cost under £100.