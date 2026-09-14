Can't justify Dyson's new £420 toothbrush? Here are 3 great alternatives under £100
Some models I've tested and recommended cost a fraction of the price
Dyson has never been shy about putting a premium price tag on its products, and the new Dyson CameraJet is no exception, costing a rather eye-watering £420.
However, whilst Dyson's latest electric toothbrush certainly looks impressive, you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds to get a great clean. Some of the best electric toothbrushes I've tested and recommended cost a fraction of the price, whilst still offering plenty of great features.
So, if you're tempted by the Dyson CameraJet but can't quite bring yourself to spend that much, I've picked out three alternatives that all cost under £100.
The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Series combines four brushing modes with Premium Plaque Control brush heads to achieve a perfect smile. The Sonicare App also ensures you're using the right mode and intensity for you, removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
The Foreo Issa 4 provides comprehensive care for your entire mouth – tongue, cheeks, teeth, and gums – leaving you with a fresh, clean feeling. It has an incredible year-long battery life on a single charge, alongside three modes allow you to customise cleaning according to your needs.
This is one of Oral-B's best toothbrushes, featuring revolutionary iO technology for a professional purifying clean feeling and gentle brushing experience. It comes with five brushing modes, and uses AI to recognise your brushing style and guide you to cover all your teeth, so you never miss a spot.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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