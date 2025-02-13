Feeling the cold? These 5 energy-saving heaters will keep you warm without touching the thermostat

Even as we enter the second month of the year, winter temperatures are still lingering, leaving many of us with no choice but to turn up the central heating. Whilst simple solutions like layering up or sealing drafts offer a more affordable way to stay warm, they don’t always provide enough comfort.

A smarter alternative is to explore innovative heating solutions, such as the best electric blankets and best electric heaters, which keep you cozy without the need to warm up the entire house.

If that’s what you’re looking for, I’ve rounded up a selection of energy-saving heaters – all of which are priced very reasonably. Check them out below...

1. Duux Threesixty Smart Fan Heater

(Image credit: Duux)

This compact yet powerful 1800W heater features a sleek, organic design. Its built-in silent fan accelerates the heating process, warming rooms twice as fast. Plus, it's incredibly easy to use via the Duux app!

£79.99, Duux

2. Dimplex Q3TSO 3kW Oscillating Qube Fan Heater

(Image credit: Dimplex)

The Dimplex Q3TSO 3kW Oscillating QubeFan is perfect for heating large rooms, featuring intuitive rotary controls for effortless operation. Its sleek white high-gloss finish is complemented by a stylish leatherette carry handle and a durable black steel grille.

With two heat settings – 1.5kW and 3kW – it provides flexible warmth, whilst the oscillation function ensures even heat distribution across a wider area.

£55, Argos

3. VonHaus White Mini Oil Filled Radiator

(Image credit: VonHaus)

This White Mini Oil Filled Radiator from VonHaus is ideal for small spaces, especially for creating warmth in home offices, bedrooms or any cosy corner of the house.

Complete with an adjustable thermostat, automatic overheat protection and a lengthy 1.5M metre power cable, this miniature heater will become your best friend on chilly days. It's also available in black.

£34.99, VonHaus

4. LOGIK L20THW24 Ceramic Fan Heater

(Image credit: LOGIK)

The Logik Ceramic Fan Heater is designed for ease of use with intuitive touch controls, allowing you to choose between two heat settings. The 24-hour timer and oscillation function help maintain a warm and comfortable room throughout the day, and its handy remote control lets you turn it off from bed once you're snug and cozy.

For added safety, overheat protection ensures peace of mind even if you accidentally leave it on. Plus, the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.

£59.99, Currys

5. VonHaus Black Small Oil Filled Radiator

(Image credit: VonHaus)

This Black Small Oil Filled Radiator delivers quick, efficient heating, and is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. It comes with three power settings – 600W, 900W and a full 1500W – meaning you won’t feel chilly with this by your side.

£54.99, VonHaus

Check out our round up of the best heaters next for a better selection.