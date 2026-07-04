Buy your fan from this retailer before next week's heatwave – and before stock disappears

You probably know by now that another heatwave is on the way, with temperatures set to rise from this weekend. Whilst it won't quite reach the blistering highs we experienced during the last hot spell, it's still expected to be warm enough that investing in one of the best fans now is a very sensible idea.

If last week's heatwave taught us anything, it's that leaving it until the last minute isn't worth the risk. Fans flew off the shelves, major retailers quickly sold out, and social media was flooded with people desperately trying to track one down.

To avoid the same scramble this time around, I'd recommend buying yours before the temperatures really start to rise – and there's one retailer in particular that's worth heading to.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

On Thursday, Aldi launched its new Mini Cooling Collection as part of its weekly Specialbuys, following the success of Lidl's range of Tronic fans and air conditioners. Available now in selected Aldi stores, the collection includes three affordable cooling gadgets – the Portable Air Cooler with LED, the Globe Fan and the Fan with Flexible Tripod.

Rather than paying inflated prices as demand increases, you can also pick each model up for a very affordable price. I've listed the costs below, but if you like the look of one, don't hang around. As with most Aldi Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone.