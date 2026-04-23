3 tried and tested fans to tackle the spring heat – and they’re all on sale!

Save up to £200 on fans from Blueair, Dyson and Shark

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Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 review
(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

After three straight months of rain in the UK, it’s so nice to finally see some sunshine! The spring heat is hopefully here to stay, so to help you feel comfortable in the sun while staying cool, you need to invest in a good fan.

Fans and air conditioners are must-haves for spring and summer sun, and there’s no better time than now to upgrade to a new cooling fan. Many air treatment brands have launched new models for 2026, but if you want my advice – as someone who has tested fans for several years – I’d choose one of the three below.

Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier
Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier: was £499 now £299 at Blueair UK

Save £200 on the Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier at Blueair. This model offers cooling, heating and purifying for all room types, especially larger homes. Using TripleFlow technology, it purifiers air in every mode while removing allergens and delivering cooling air with its dual jet-stream outlets. Read our full Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier review for more details.

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Dyson Hot + Cool Purifying Fan & Heater
Dyson Hot + Cool Purifying Fan & Heater: was £549.99 now £360 at Dyson UK

Another 3-in-1 device, the Dyson Hot + Cool has been given a £189.99 discount. With Dyson’s trademark loopy design, the Dyson Hot + Cool can be used as a fan or heater, and it purifies the air in your home. It looks the part, and is extremely powerful. Read our full Dyson Hot + Cool review for more details.

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Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat
Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat: was £349.99 now £199.99 at Currys

Now under £200, the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has a very unique design but it’s still practical. The blades move in different directions to expel cool or heated air around the room – vertically or horizontally. It comes with 10 speed settings, an eight hour timer, and has a dust filter to keep your air clean. Read our full Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat review for more details.

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Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, ba