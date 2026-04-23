3 tried and tested fans to tackle the spring heat – and they’re all on sale!
Save up to £200 on fans from Blueair, Dyson and Shark
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After three straight months of rain in the UK, it’s so nice to finally see some sunshine! The spring heat is hopefully here to stay, so to help you feel comfortable in the sun while staying cool, you need to invest in a good fan.
Fans and air conditioners are must-haves for spring and summer sun, and there’s no better time than now to upgrade to a new cooling fan. Many air treatment brands have launched new models for 2026, but if you want my advice – as someone who has tested fans for several years – I’d choose one of the three below.
From Blueair, Dyson and Shark, these three fans have been tried and tested by the T3 team and have all received four star reviews. All the fans below also double as air purifiers and even heaters, so you can use them throughout the year to regulate your temperature and to keep the air in your home cosy yet hygienic.
Save £200 on the Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier at Blueair. This model offers cooling, heating and purifying for all room types, especially larger homes. Using TripleFlow technology, it purifiers air in every mode while removing allergens and delivering cooling air with its dual jet-stream outlets. Read our full Blueair ComfortPure 3-in-1 Air Purifier review for more details.
Another 3-in-1 device, the Dyson Hot + Cool has been given a £189.99 discount. With Dyson’s trademark loopy design, the Dyson Hot + Cool can be used as a fan or heater, and it purifies the air in your home. It looks the part, and is extremely powerful. Read our full Dyson Hot + Cool review for more details.
Now under £200, the Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat has a very unique design but it’s still practical. The blades move in different directions to expel cool or heated air around the room – vertically or horizontally. It comes with 10 speed settings, an eight hour timer, and has a dust filter to keep your air clean. Read our full Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat review for more details.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, ba