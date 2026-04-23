3 tried and tested fans to tackle the spring heat – and they’re all on sale!

After three straight months of rain in the UK, it’s so nice to finally see some sunshine! The spring heat is hopefully here to stay, so to help you feel comfortable in the sun while staying cool, you need to invest in a good fan .

Fans and air conditioners are must-haves for spring and summer sun, and there’s no better time than now to upgrade to a new cooling fan. Many air treatment brands have launched new models for 2026, but if you want my advice – as someone who has tested fans for several years – I’d choose one of the three below.

From Blueair, Dyson and Shark, these three fans have been tried and tested by the T3 team and have all received four star reviews. All the fans below also double as air purifiers and even heaters, so you can use them throughout the year to regulate your temperature and to keep the air in your home cosy yet hygienic.