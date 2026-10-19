Tefal’s YumMeal multicooker is an air fryer and induction cooker in one – and it solves the problem with solo meals

QUICK SUMMARY Tefal has launched the YumMeal Multicooker and Air Fryer in the UK. Priced at £199.99, the Tefal YumMeal has a small 1.2-litre bowl which allows you to prep, cook and eat single meals in one appliance.

Tefal has launched what it claims is the UK’s first ‘personal cooker’ and it could solve all your solo meal problems. The Tefal YumMeal is a multicooker and air fryer with three different modes, and a single bowl that can be used to prep, cook and eat your meals in one appliance.

The Tefal YumMeal Multicooker and Air Fryer stands out in many ways, the first one being its size. Measuring just 23cm x 26cm x 36cm, it’s one of the smallest multicookers on the market, and it takes up minimal room in your kitchen. Where it really shines though is its 1.2-litre removable bowl.

To help cut down on food waste and prep time, the bowl of the Tefal YumMeal can be used to prep and cook your food. Once it’s done, you can eat your meal directly from the pot and clean it up, so for those who hate doing the washing up, you only need to wash the Tefal YumMeal’s bowl rather than multiple pots, pans and dishes.

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As the Tefal YumMeal has a small capacity, it’s ideal for those who live alone. Personally, I don’t live alone but I’m terrible at cooking small portions, so the Tefal YumMeal is a game changer when it comes to solo meals and single food portions. It can also cater to food allergies and different diets to avoid cross contamination across different appliances.

(Image credit: Tefal)

The Tefal YumMeal has three cooking modes to choose from – Air Fry, Induction and Combi. This launch marks the first time that air frying and induction cooking have been combined in one appliance.

The induction feature can be used on its own to cook one-pot meals like soups, stews and sauces, or in Combi mode, you can combine it with the air fryer setting to make oven-style meals. The air fryer feature can also be used on its own to make crispy foods, like chips.

When in action, the Tefal YumMeal is surprisingly quiet. It has a touchscreen display at the top which flicks through the modes on offer, and you can customise time and temperature.

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