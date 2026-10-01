Don’t wait for Prime Big Deal Days – Philips’ 5-star Megabasket Air Fryer just hit its cheapest price

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is coming up on the 6th-7th October, but if you want my advice, you should shop the early deals instead. I’ve been covering deals on T3 for several years now, and I’ve always found the week before the actual sales date to have the best offerings, especially on appliances like air fryers .

I’ve been scouring the early Prime Big Deal Days sale, and found a great discount for the new Philips AirFryer 5000 Series Megabasket Air Fryer. This model that was recently launched in 2026 has just hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon – here’s why you should buy it now instead of waiting until next week.

Shop the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series deal

Originally priced at £259.99, the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series Megabasket Air Fryer is now just £169.99, saving you £90 on this premium air fryer. I’ve done some price checking and this is the lowest price the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series has been to date.

Our Senior Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, gave it five stars in her Philips AirFryer 5000 Series Megabasket Air Fryer review . Having tested many Philips air fryers, she commented that it’s “one of my favourite Philips air fryers yet” and that it’s a “brilliant choice if you want an air fryer that’s big enough for larger meals without sacrificing flexibility.”

Philips actually created the first-ever air fryer, so if you’re looking for a new model, Philips is probably the most knowledgeable and experienced brand to go for. Aside from the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series’ generous capacity, this air fryer is a 3-in-1 appliance that offers air frying, air frying with steaming and SteamFry.

The air frying function of the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series uses RapidAir Plus technology to circulate hot air around the chambers to cook your food quickly and without using too much oil. The steaming feature introduces moisture during the cooking process, and the SteamFry function combines the two previous settings – hot air and steam – to give food a moist interior and a crisp exterior.

The Philips AirFryer 5000 Series is a great option for large families or households who like to meal prep. The steaming setting also comes in handy for cleaning, as its SteamClean function removes fat and grease in the basket and around the heating elements so you have less scrubbing to do.

This early deal on the Philips AirFryer 5000 Series is a no brainer. It might go up in price or disappear entirely during the Prime Big Deal Days sale as there will be so many discounts flying around, so if you’re in need of a new air fryer, I’d buy this Philips AirFryer 5000 Series deal now.