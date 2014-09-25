The best ereader to buy in 2014

By Max Parker
1/10
Kindle Voyage
Looking like it might be the best Kindle ever, the Voyage is a true high-end e-reader with a sharp 300ppi screen that produces crisp text and a magnesium build for even more durability. That screen is also flush to the body and covered with etched glass to give it a true paper feel. We were massive fans of the clickable page-turning buttons on earlier Kindles and it was a shame they were ditched on the Paperwhite, but thankfully they're back in some form on the Voyage. To turn pages you lightly press on the bezel and you'll be greeted with a haptic response, of course the touchscreen is still there too.
£169 | Out November | Buy it now on Amazon
2/10
Kobo Aura H20
Bath readers rejoice! There is finally a high-end e-reader that will take a splash. Kobo's Aura H20 is IP67 certified, so you can use it in water upto a 1m for about half an hour. The 6.8-inch e-ink display is larger than a lot of the competition, plus there's ComfortLight tech so you can read easily at night.
£139 | Kobo | Buy it now on Amazon
3/10
Sony PRS-T3
Sony's latest e-reader is a little different from the completion, notably in the fact that it actually comes with a built-in case, meaning you won't have to fork out extra for one. Along with adding much needed protection to the screen, the case actually has a pull out light to brighten your reading in the dark. It seems Sony is not joining the likes of Kindle and Kobo by adding an illuminated display. Specs wise there's 2GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi, storage expansion and the battery should last two months.
£100 | Sony | Buy it now from Amazon
4/10
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
The Paperwhite display on this Kindle is great for reading in all conditions, whether it be day or night, thanks to front-lighting tech. It keeps the same design style as other Kindle models, though goes touchscreen only; bad luck if you're a fan of page-turn buttons. It also ditches the speakers that powered the text-to-speech function, so that's gone too. The high-res display is sharp and text looks great in all situations, plus as it's a Kindle there's access to all the Prime benefits, along with their vast store.
£110 | Buy it now from Amazon | T3 review
5/10
Kindle
The Kindle started the ebook craze, and since its inception it has evolved into a cheap, slim and sleek device that is perfect for reading on the go. With a 6-inch, e-ink display, the text is crisp and readable in all sorts of conditions, while the page-turn buttons are much better than a touchscreen alternative. There's access to Amazon's vast Kindle book selection and the 2GB of storage is good for – Amazon says – over a 1,000 books. Battery life stands at a month, so you won't be rummaging for a charger when you're gripped to a thriller.
£60 | Buy it now from Amazon | T3 review
6/10
Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight
The Nook's Glow Light tech was one of the first to allow ebook reading in the dark, with its clever, soft, front-light. The addition of hardware buttons, along with a 6-inch Pearl e-ink display, means turning pages is a breeze, while the 2GB of storage along with Micro-SD expansion is ample room for your books. Books can be downloaded from the Nook store, or added manually if they are in ePub format. A recent price-cut has also seen this become one of the most affordable e-readers on the market today.
£50 | Nook | Buy it now from John Lewis | T3 hands-on
7/10
Kobo Aura
Kobo claims its Aura is the first premium eReader on the market and with a high-res Clarity+ touchscreen, producing a 265 dpi it seems they may have a point. If you plan on getting some serious reading done in the dark, the ComfortLight illuminates the display, but doesn't strain your eyes like an LCD would. There's a range of fonts to choose from, 4GB storage which is expandable via MicroSD and over 3.5 million eBooks to peruse through on the Kobo eBookstore. The lack of hardware buttons is a bit of an annoyance though and it is priced quite a bit higher than its competitors.
£110 | Kobo | Buy it now from Amazon
8/10
Kobo Touch
With a simple set of features, the Kobo Touch is suited to someone looking for a dedicated ebook reader with great battery life and a wide-range of options when it comes to loading books. Along with the Kobo bookstore, you can add your own favourite reads manually, while the expandable storage means you can fit plenty on. There's a variety of fonts, along with plenty of accessories to pimp out your Kobo.
£60 | Kobo | Buy it now from Amazon | T3 review
9/10
Nook HD
If you're looking for something for reading, but also that has tablet functionality too, the Nook HD is a bargain option. While it doesn't have the same, easy-on-the-eye e-ink display as a dedicated ereader, the HD screen is sharp and text looks good. There's also access to Google's Play Store for downloading games and apps, something you cannot do on the Kindle Fire. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage is provided, though this can be dramatically upped through a MicroSD card.
£80 | Nook | Buy it now from Blackwell's | T3 review
10/10
Kindle Fire HD
Amazon's Kindle Fire HD is a good all rounder, if you're looking for a device for a bit of reading, along watching movies, browsing the web and listening to music. The screen is strong, with deep blacks and crisp images, while the stereo speakers sound good. Lovefilm is integrated, along with a nifty X-ray features that lets you delve deeper into the movie and CloudPlayer lets you store your tunes in the cloud. There's a choice between 16 or 32GB storage options, though choose wisely as it can't be upgraded later.
£120 | Buy it now from Amazon | T3 review