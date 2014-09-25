The best ereader to buy in 2014

Previous Next 1/10

Kindle Voyage

Looking like it might be the best Kindle ever, the Voyage is a true high-end e-reader with a sharp 300ppi screen that produces crisp text and a magnesium build for even more durability. That screen is also flush to the body and covered with etched glass to give it a true paper feel. We were massive fans of the clickable page-turning buttons on earlier Kindles and it was a shame they were ditched on the Paperwhite, but thankfully they're back in some form on the Voyage. To turn pages you lightly press on the bezel and you'll be greeted with a haptic response, of course the touchscreen is still there too.

£169 | Out November | Buy it now on Amazon