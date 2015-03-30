Want EXACTLY the Apple Watch strap/face combo you desire? Tough luck: you probably can't

By Joe Svetlik
Apple Watch options are more limited than we hoped
Apple Watch pre-orders go live on April 10, but you won't have as much choice as you may have previously wished. Apple is limiting the selection to predetermined case and band combinations, so you can't pick and choose, or at least not without shelling out extra for the exact strap you want. With that in mind, here are six of our favourite combinations from the predetermined list for you to peruse while you quietly seethe that you can't have the Watch Sport with a Milanese Loop after all. Life's hard.
Watch 38mm Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop
We love the mesh-style Milanese strap – the clasp is magnetic, so you can adjust it millimetre by millimetre for the perfect fit. It's a modern take on a design developed at the end of the 19th century in Croydon. No, not really: in Milan.
Watch 42mm Stainless Steel Case with Link Bracelet
This strap is made – sorry, 'crafted' – from the same stainless steel alloy as the case. And while this may not have been Apple's intent, it reminds us of a classic Casio, only with an extra nought added to its price, and a butterfly closure that's a cut above. Several links have a simple release button, so you can adjust the size without special tools.
Watch Sport 38mm Silver Aluminium Case with Blue Sport Band
The cheapest Apple Watch you can buy still has plenty of personality. The rubberised strap is bright and "fun", if you like that kind of thing, and features a classic clasp. It should also be easy to clean your sweat off it.
Watch Sport 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
If you're not a "fun" guy, you can always opt for a more subtle colour. This strap is also available in green, white and red - pick the option that best matches your gym shorts.
Watch Edition 42mm 18-Carat Yellow Gold Case with Black Classic Buckle
One of the classiest combos, this marries a gold case with sleek black leather strap and is a snip at just 12 grand.
Watch Edition 38mm 18-Carat Yellow Gold Case with Bright Red Modern Buckle
Excuse me, oi appear to be considerably richer than yow. A more modern take on Edition spendthriftery, this is the mother of all combinations, with a price tag that shows you mean business and/or are mad.