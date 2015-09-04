The best wearables of IFA 2015: too samey but at least they're consistently good

Previous Next 1/12

Intro

Berlin's is known as techno city, although that's usually more down to its boshing electronic clubbing scene. However, during its big tech show IFA, it takes on another meaning. The show proper kicks off today, but we're already on our way home, having spent this week previewing, scoping out new tech and seeing the sets being built by highly efficient Germans armed with cordless drills and spirit levels, in the magnificent Berlin Messe halle ("big hall" in German).

IFA is mainly known as a home AV showcase and we did have some fears that, post-Apple Watch, we had reached 'peak wearable' and that, as a result, IFA would be decidedly lacking in smartwatches and fitness trackers, but it seems we were wrong.

What came through is how little any of them deviate from certain set templates: keenly priced Android Wear watches; more expensive watches that are near identical to the cheap ones in terms of software but which have been designed to look more like a decent, mid-range watch (the Apple Watch's influence was obvious); and fitness trackers that have evolved a little since 2014, usually by becoming thinner, often more smartwatch-like, and by adding heart-rate tracking.

If there was a disappointment it was that there was less in the way of solar-powered jackets, lapel badges to detect UV and other more esoteric gear.

What follows is our pick of the more regular wearable bunch, anyway.