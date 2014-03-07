The best outdoor speakers to buy 2014

Previous Next 4/6

Soundcast Outcast JR

If you're looking for something that you can transport from place to place, but also that can be used inside, the Outcast could be the one for you. It packs a 15-hour battery life, is completely weather resistant and can be made Bluetooth compatible with a simple add-on. It produces 60-watts of audio power from a 6-inch woofer and 360 degree sound so everyone should hear the same quality noise.

Price: $599 | Soundcast