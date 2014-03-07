The best outdoor speakers to buy 2014

By Max Parker
Pyle PDWR63 Home Speakers
This pair can be mounted to any wall inside or outside and are a dinky pair at only 6.5", so they'll neatly cover up that crack in your wall or paint disaster on the ceiling. They deliver great volume and consistent tone, making them great value for money.
£125 | Amazon
SpeakerCraft OG Three Outdoor Satellite Speakers
Designed to match the style of an outdoor lamp, this speaker will instantly camouflage itself in your garden. The aluminium spike lets you drive it right down into the soil, adding further stability, but also enabling you to direct the sound right towards the listeners. Providing the noise is a 3-inch full range aluminium cone driver and, just like the Yamaha NS-AW570, it can be easily painted.
Price: £175 | SpeakerCraft
Polk Atrium Sat30
This loudspeaker can be planted, hung or just left outside, while sounding pretty good at the same time. Dynamic Balance driver tech mixes a 3 1/2-inch long-throw midrange driver and a 3/4-inch composite dome neodymium tweeter to produce crisp noise even when conditions aren't the best. Another interesting addition is Capacitive Coupling tech, which improves bass and dynamic range. All in all, a pretty complete package.
Price: $179 | Polk
Soundcast Outcast JR
If you're looking for something that you can transport from place to place, but also that can be used inside, the Outcast could be the one for you. It packs a 15-hour battery life, is completely weather resistant and can be made Bluetooth compatible with a simple add-on. It produces 60-watts of audio power from a 6-inch woofer and 360 degree sound so everyone should hear the same quality noise.
Price: $599 | Soundcast
Bose 251 environmental speakers
Bose has a few entrants in the outdoor speaker market, like a pair that can sit in your soil, but these are a great choice if you're just looking for stellar sound rather than nifty innovation. To give you the best sound outside, these speakers boast an Articulated Array design which produces a really wide field of sound, filling your garden. As you'd expect, they're built to last through all the elements, plus the multi-chambered enclosure minimises distortion.
Price: £499 | Bose
Yamaha NS-AW570
These paintable (yep, you can pain them) speakers are much cheaper than Bose's, but the dual tweeter configuration and wide range listening make them a great buy. Inside you'll find a 6.5" High Compliance PP Mica Filled Woofer and it has a 120W Maximum Input Capability.
Price: £125 | Yamaha