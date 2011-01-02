T3 video: Apple iPhone iPods and iPad

Twelve months of Apple's finest tech

Was the year of 2010 Apple's finest yet?

Never one without controversy, 2010 was certainly Apple's year. The year kicked-off with the Apple iPad announced in January, the iPhone 4 followed in June, antenna-gate dominated the headlines for months and a slew of new iPods and Macbooks crept in towards the end of the year. T3 has been there at every emergency press conference, press briefing and announcement. Here is Apple's year in videos.

Apple iMac

Apple iPod Touch: 4th generation

Apple iPod Shuffle: 4th generation

Apple iPod nano: 6th generation

Apple iPhone 4: review

Apple iPhone 4: rubber case solves signal problems

Apple iPhone 4: hands-on

Apple Mac mini hands-on

Apple iPad: 10 things to do in a minute

Apple iPad: What is it actually for?

Apple iPad: First impressions hands-on

