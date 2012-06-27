60 Cool gadgets for the perfect summer

Previous Next 23/60

The Car: Nokia Lumia 800 with Drive

This Windows Phone 7 handset comes with the Drive turn-by-turn navigation app, so you don't actually need to shell out for that satnav above (that'll teach you to be impulsive). With 2D and 3D modes, it's about as polished as smartphone GPS goodies get.

Price: £300 | Link: Nokia

