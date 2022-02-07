You might be thinking about picking up one of the best laptop cooling pads on the market right now if your portable computer tends to run hot a lot of the time – and when it comes to the most powerful systems available at the moment, that can sometimes be the case.

Overheating can be a particularly common issue if you've invested in one of the best gaming laptops: these high-end machines cram a lot of top-level components into a very small form factor, and some additional cooling is often welcome for these systems.

Is the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad the right option for you though? Here we'll guide you through all the specs and features you need to know about when it comes to this device, which should help you come to a decision about whether or not you should invest in one.

Today's best Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad deals £24.97 View

Should I buy the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Klim)

As we mentioned above, a lot of laptops need some extra cooling from time to time – especially if they're older or more powerful – and there's no shame in that. The sheer number of laptop cooling pads on the market is testament to just how many people are shopping around for one.

The Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad is one of the most advanced and comprehensive models on the market at the moment, and it's very reasonably priced as well. If you do need something like this, then the chances are that this device is going to come into your considerations sooner or later.

If your laptop is struggling to cool itself, you'll notice its fans running fast and loud a lot of the time – and of course you can touch the underside of the chassis to see just how hot it's getting. If you've been noticing random crashes happening on your laptop, or any other performance bugs, these might be a sign of overheating too.

What are the specs of the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Klim)

The Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad can fit laptops up to 19 inches in size, which covers just about every model currently on the market – anything above 17 inches will overlap the pad a little, but will still stay securely in place. If you're measuring out desk space, you need to know that the pad measures 401 mm x 272 mm x 31 mm (which is 15.8 inches x 10.7 inches x 1.2 inches).

The device comes with a total of four cooling fans, offering a very respectable maximum speed of 1,200rpm to transfer heat away from the underside of your laptop. Klim reckons that your laptop can cool down significantly in less than a minute with these fans whirring away, and we've got no reason to doubt that estimate.

Despite all this high level cooling, the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad is quiet, getting no louder than 26dB (leaf rustling is about 20dB, for comparison). The overall weight of the pad is 720 grams (or 1.6 pounds), and you can get it in six different colour trims to suit your setup: black, blue, cyan, green, white and red.

What are the best features of the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Klim)

There's certainly a lot to like about the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad, not least the design – with a metal mesh finish and coloured accents on the fans, this is a cooling pad that absolutely looks the part. The bold and angular aesthetic might not be to everyone's tastes, but we like the way it looks, and it's worth remembering that your laptop is going to be on top of it most of the time.

As well as two legs at the rear to prop up the pad (and your laptop) at an angle, the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad also has two embedded frontal pegs to stop laptops large or small sliding off the front of the unit. You can be assured that your computer is going to stay securely in place while you're using it.

The features don't stop there either – there are two integrated USB-A ports here that you can use as a hub, giving you more options for connecting up peripherals to your laptop while it's on the pad. With an integrated cable holder as well, everything on your desk stays neat and tidy while you're working, gaming, or doing anything else.

What else do I need to know about the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Klim)

It's worth bearing in mind that the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad doesn't just cool your laptop: like most other cooling pads, it also acts as a stand, lifting your portable computer a little way off the surface that it's resting on. That can make it easier to type on and offer a more ergonomic sitting posture in terms of the position of your arms and neck.

We alluded to the price earlier, and you can check out the latest online deals on this device by checking the widgets embedded into this page. At the time of writing, the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad is available on the web for around £20-25, which is a very reasonable figure considering everything you're getting in return.

Klim says that it's sold hundreds of thousands of these cooling pads, and the majority of those customers seem to be very happy with their purchase. It's not hard to see why the pad is so popular either – really effective cooling, an appealing design with some nice extras, and a price that's going to be within the budget of many shoppers.

What are the alternatives to the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad?

(Image credit: Tecknet)

Check out our guide to the very best laptop cooling pads and you'll see that the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad has a lot of competition. There really is a cooling pad out there to suit everyone – they cover all sorts of sizes, designs and price points, and the model that we've focused on here isn't necessarily going to be the best pick for everyone.

The Tecknet RGB Gaming Cooling Pad (pictured above) is definitely an option for gamers or those who want something a bit more flamboyant on their desks – it costs a little bit more than the Klim model, but it also brings with it customisable RGB lighting around the sides, and it has five cooling fans built into the casing rather than four (with the same 1,200rpm maximum speed).

Or perhaps the Cooler Master Notepal X150R is the model for you: it costs a significant chunk of money, but it's made from premium materials and will do a first-class job of keeping your laptop cool in any scenario. Plus, it comes from a brand name you can trust, so you know that it's going to last you a long time.

