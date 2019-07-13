Best cheap drones for beginners 2019: take to the skies without taking out a sky-high loan

The best cheap drones have become far more feature-packed and easier for beginners to fly in recent years, making them an ideal choice for getting your start pilot wings before moving on to bigger, pricier, more pro drones.

The reason why budget drones are now brimming with genuinely good features is because drones as a whole are becoming more advanced, boasting incredible flight and imaging technology, which enables pilots to produce amazing aerial stills and video.

Many of these features have now trickled down to the budget end of the market. So you can now realistically find outstanding budget drones loaded with features that mirror more advanced models, and all for a fraction of the price. Camera stabilisation and intelligent flight control are all common features here now.

These days, ‘affordable’ doesn’t have to mean a tiny, out of control drone that shoots across the room then explodes against a wall. Cheap drones are now a genuinely great way for beginner drone pilots to learn the ropes.

All of the quadcopters featured in our best cheap drones buyer's guide present a great way to learn essential flight skills and control, before progressing onto a larger drone with more advanced features. So whether you're just starting out or are looking to improve your skills before upgrading to a bigger and better model, rest assured there's an affordable drone for you.

Top brands you can expect to see cropping up time and again in this category:

Ryze

Holy Stone

Syma

Eachine

Hubsan

Stay safe when flying your beginner's drone:

All of the models featured in our best cheap drones guide are small, but regardless, you still need to understand and adhere to the drone code when flying them. You can read more details on your region's aviation authority site (UK, CAA, dronesafe.uk ), but here's a quick overview to get you started:

Never fly your drone above 400ft. This isn’t an issue for some of the lower altitude drones in our selection, but don't be fooled by the size and price, as these drones are still very advanced!

Don't fly your drone over properties or people. Ensure you keep a distance of at least 150m.

Always keep line of sight with your drone. In fact, this is the most important rule of drone flying. This is particularly important with small drones as they can easily be lost.

If you fly too close to an airport it’s likely you’ll run into trouble with the law and possibly even end up in the news! Make sure you’re at least 1km away from the outer boundary, and use common sense when it comes to flying your drone near flight paths.

Choosing the best cheap drone for you

Budget drones cost a fraction of the big players from the likes of DJI and Parrot, but what do these reduced prices buy you? Up to £50, you'll find limited features, a basic build and basic flight control. This means somewhat tricky flight without stabilisation.

Step up to the £50-£100 price bracket and features take a decent leap in quality. These drones may lack a controller, instead favouring the use of a mobile app, and the camera probably won’t produce the most cinematic footage you’ve seen, but flight features should be spot on.

Hit the £100-200 mark and you'll get access to a higher resolution camera and a dedicated controllers to help you properly get to grips with essential piloting skills. The motors may also have a little more grunt and be better tuned for outdoor flight.

Ready to find the best cheap drone for your skill level and budget? These are our current top picks to get you flying today...

1. Ryze Tello The best cheap drone overall, thanks to flight tech designed by DJI Specifications Best for: Learning the ropes Type: Mini drone/education Weight: 80g Reasons to buy + Flight technology designed by DJI + Programmable + Lightweight $99 View at Walmart

There are no drones in this price bracket that come anywhere near the specifications and flexibility of the Tello. Designed by Ryze and featuring flight technology from DJI, the comparisons with the larger craft are instantly apparent.

If you own a DJI Mavic or Phantom and are looking for a training drone, then look no further. The Tello is also fully programmable, so you can code in Scratch and then upload your own modes and flight characteristics, making it an ideal educational tool.

The level of coding is aimed at teaching kids, but there's plenty here for everyone, whatever the age, flight skill or coding ability.

2. Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV The best cheap drone for aerial photography beginners Specifications Best for: Filming in HD Type: Camera drone Weight: 700g Reasons to buy + 1080p HD camera + 15-minutes flight time + 500-metre range $199.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Designed to introduce aerial photography novices to the world of cinematic drone photography, at the front of the Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV is an optimised 1080p Wi-Fi camera with 120-degree field of view and 90-degree adjustable angle, ensuring you can capture quality footage or stills and experiment with shots from multiple perspectives. The drone is also suitable for use with VR or first-person view goggles.

Follow Me Mode is on-hand to further boost the dynamic of your shots, enabling the drone to automatically follow a subject and keep it in the frame at all times - ideal for epic selfies or shooting fast-moving activity.

The Holy Stone HS100 also comes equipped with GPS, ensuring smooth flight, precise positioning and the ability to return to the take-off point at the touch of a button, or as a safety measure if the battery or signal drops.

Headless Mode and Altitude Hold take the stress out of flying so pilots can focus on getting their shots in the bag.

3. Eachine e511 A stylish, portable drone designed for life on the go Specifications Best for: Photography and fun Type: Portable camera drone Weight: N/A Reasons to buy + Foldable design is ideal for traveling + Decent 1080p camera + Stable flight $112.29 View at Walmart

This DJI Mavic Air clone delivers top budget aerial photography performance in a compact package. The drone and controller can be folded down for easy stowing in a suitcase or backpack and can be ready to fly at a moment’s notice.

On-board is a 1080p HD camera with 120-degree field of view, capable of capturing impressively high quality video and stills for the money. This is mainly due to the drone’s aerial stability, thanks to a 6-axis gyro and Altitude-Hold Mode which help maintain a steady hover.

Trajectory Flight Mode is on-hand to add greater control and creativity to your shots. Plot a flight path on the map on your smartphone screen and the Eachine e511 will fly along it, or add VR or FPV goggles to enjoy immersive flight in 3D VR Mode.

But this isn’t just a photography drone. Within the Eachine Fly app you’ll also find 3D flip and stunt modes to explore, while three speed modes can help you learn the ropes or put your piloting skills to the test.

The included 7.4V 1200mAh Lipo Battery battery can power up to 17-minutes of flight per charge, but it’s worth noting that the transmitter requires 3x AA batteries, so you’ll need to stock up if you’ll be flying regularly.

4. Syma X8 Pro A beginner-friendly drone for mastering aerial photography skills Specifications Best for: Exploring aerial photography Type: Camera drone Weight: 1.7kg Reasons to buy + Multiple shooting modes + 720p HD camera + Novice mode for nervous flyers Low Stock $154.17 View at Walmart Marketplace

The X8 Pro is a great cheap drone for learning the aerial photography ropes. As such, stability in the air is key. Thanks to built-in GPS, the drone is capable of holding its position, even if the wind picks up.

The on-board 720p HD camera, complete with adjustable angle, is more than capable of producing quality footage and stills in the right conditions. A live feed from the camera is beamed straight to your smartphone to ensure you get your framing right.

Budding Spielbergs have a range of automatic video modes at their fingertips: ‘Orbiting’ flies the drone around the person holding the controller; ‘Follow Me’ tracks the subject and keeps them in shot wherever they move; and ‘Flight Plan’ enables pilots to tap any point on the map within the Syma Fly app and the drone will automatically fly to that position.

If you’re a nervous flyer, the Syma X8 Pro offer two modes which limit the flying range of the drone. Novice Mode in particular is ideal, restricting the flight radius to 30-metres from the take-off point. As your confidence grows that can be bumped up to around 70-metres.

5. Xiaomi Fimi A3 When it comes to shooting HD aerial video, the Fimi A3 is hard to beat Specifications Best for: Shooting stable footage Type: Camera drone Weight: 560g Reasons to buy + Gimbal stabilised camera + LCD screen built-in to controller + Ideal for FPV flying

What differentiates the Fimi A3 from other cheap drones is that it doesn’t require a smartphone running an app in order to view the camera’s live feed. Instead there’s an LCD screen built right into the slimline controller, complete with DVR functionality. This means the drone can be ready to fly in super quick time and you won’t end up plumbing your smartphone’s storage with video footage.

The camera is one of the best we’ve seen in this price range. It’s a 1080p HD model, powered by an Amberella ISP processor and Sony CMOS sensor. The camera also benefits from 2-axis mechanical and 3-axis electronic gimbal stabilisation, resulting in some of the smoothest footage you’ll capture with a budget quadcopter.

If you’re looking to get creative with your stills and videos, the Xiaomi Fimi A3 offers a number of flight modes, including Follow Me, Orbit and Dronie. These present multiple shooting options and will help fast track your aerial photography skills.

An advanced flight controller and brushless motors ensure that power isn’t wasted, and each charge of the 3-cell 2000mAh Li-Po battery should deliver around 25-minutes of airtime, which is on a par with much pricier drones.

6. Yuneec Breeze A compact beginner's drone for capturing life on the go Specifications Best for: Selfies Type: Personal drone Weight: 385g Reasons to buy + Capture high-quality stills and videos + Perfect for taking selfies $399.99 View at Office Depot and OfficeMax 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Breeze has been around for a while and although ageing still offers exceptional value for money. It packs in-flight features that will be familiar to all drone pilots with advanced options such as Selfie mode, Orbit and follow me.

You can even program the Breeze through the app to follow a set route guide by its integrated GPS system. The Breeze is ideal for use almost anywhere, it's great fun to use to shoot selfies with friends and the orbit and follow modes are fun additions.

If you want a good fun quality drone, at this price you can't go wrong with the Yuneec Breeze.

7. Hubsan H502S X4 The best cheap drone for GPS and stable flight Specifications Best for: Taking anywhere Type: Outdoor flying/FPV Weight: 155g Reasons to buy + Ultra-compact drone + GPS enables steadier flight Check Amazon

The original Husban X4 changed the microdrone market, and now several generations on the compact X4 H502S is still a formidable craft. It features full GPS which enables steady flight more akin to larger drones than one of this size.

The GPS makes the X4 H502S incredibly easy to control outside. GPS also enables advanced features such as follow me where you can get the drone to track you autonomously.

What makes this drone stand out for beginners is that it has an auto return to home feature, so if things do go astray or you lose control or sight of the craft then a quick push of the home button and the H502S will come back to its take-off spot.

8. Nikko Air DRL Race Vision 220 FPV Pro Take pole position with the best cheap drone for racing Specifications Best for: High speed flight Type: Racing drone Weight: 2,180g Reasons to buy + Immersive FPV experience + 25mph top speed $109.99 View at Amazon

If you have your eyes set on a future career as a high-flying racing drone pilot, the Nikko Air DRL Race Vision 220 FPV Pro is a great place to start.

Designed in collaboration with the Drone Racing League, the Nikko Air is made to fly at high speeds - up to 25mph - and can be piloted using a controller with integrated colour LCD screen, or via the included FPV goggles to give you a truly immersive drone racing experience.

Three flight modes limit the speed to help pilots master the controls gradually and propeller guards are supplied for complete newbies, while 16 pre-programmed stunts can be performed at the touch of a button.

Up front is a 130 degree adjustable wide angle camera lens which gives you a wider field of view when racing or maneuvering around tricky obstacles.

9. Parrot Swing Quadcopter and Plane Minidrone Pull off barrel rolls and vertical loops with this dinky stunt drone Specifications Best for: Aerial maneuvers Type: Stunt drone Weight: 1,500g Reasons to buy + Easy-to-use controller + Looks super-cool Check Amazon 79 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Though it’s no longer officially sold by Parrot, the Swing Quadcopter and Plane Minidrone proves eternally popular with beginners and younger drone pilots. It also means you can often find it on sale for a criminally low price.

One of the coolest picks in our best cheap drones for beginner’s round-up, the Parrot Swing looks a little like something out of the Star Wars franchise, and is just as thrilling in the air. This dinky drone is made for performing aerial stunts, and loves nothing more than pulling off vertical loops, half loops and barrel rolls. It’s also capable of vertical take-off and landing.

Controlling this beginner’s drone is made easier thanks to the inclusion of a Parrot Flypad, which also extends the drone’s flight range up to 196ft. However, remember that you must keep the drone in sight at all times to fly in accordance with UK regulations.

As for the top speed, the Parrot Swing Quadcopter and Plane Minidrone can reach up to 18.6mph in good weather. Basically, if you want a fun cheap drone for blasting around open fields and pulling off crazy aerial stunts, this little Parrot is a no-brainer.

About the author...

Ali Jennings is a professional drone and photography gear reviewer, who has racked up hundreds of drone flight hours. He has almost three decades of photography experience.