Build a solid core and monster legs with this at-home glute workout for runners from ultra runner Tom Evans

Running is the most popular type of workout for people in lockdown and if you want to get better at it, try this at-home glute and core workout from ultra runner and Red Bull athlete Tom Evans. Better still, apart from getting fitter, you could also build muscle with this quick indoor workout for runners.

"Running has been a go-to form of exercise for many during this period of enforced lockdown" – Tom explains – "but if you’re looking to take your running to the next level it may be worth involving some strength and conditioning exercises. Building strength in your core and legs can lead to greater power, endurance and can help avoid injuries."

You won't need excessive gear to perform this indoor workout for runners. A pair of decent running shoes and some running shorts and running top could come in handy, as well as a fitness wearable – like a running watch or heart rate monitor – to track heart rate and log workouts.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, Stone/Mist Grey | Sale Price £170.54 | Was £199.99 | You save £29.45 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music. One of the most popular fitness trackers ever, the Versa 2 is an update to, rather than a revolution from, the original Versa, yet it offers plenty of functionality to justify the price.View Deal

Warmup

Tom recommends doing some stationary jogs to get the heart rate up a bit before you get into performing the best indoor workout for runners circuit. Feel free to mix things up with some butt kicks or knee ups. As Tom explains:

"Start this workout with a light jog for 3-5 minutes. Then stretch your leg muscles with classic dynamic stretches like leg swings, side lunges, butt kicks, etc. Finish up the warmup with another jog of 2-3 minutes, speeding up over the last period to a decent speed."

Plantifull Food Co. Vegan Jerky | Buy it for £20 at Amazon

The Plantifull Food Co. Vegan Jerky is a fun snack. It is 100% plant based and in the case of Teriyaki Pineapple version, it actually contains pineapple, which is crazy. Yet, even though it's 43% pineapple, the Plantifull Food Co. Vegan Jerky still manages cram in 13 grams of muscle building protein in each pack!View Deal

Best indoor workout for runners

(Image credit: Tom Evans)

Single leg glute bridge

Reps: 3 x 30 second holds each side

Lie on your back and bend your knees so your feet rest flat on the floor. Then raise one leg until it is stretched out straight. Drive the heel of the foot still grounded into the floor and push your hips up until your body is in a straight line from your shoulders to the toes of your outstretched foot. This is a great exercise for glute strength and activation, especially if you spend lots of time sitting down.

SIXPAD Electric Muscle Stimulation Training Gear | Prices from £175 at Amazon

SIXPAD training gear won't replace hard work but it can make it more effective. These cordless pads can effectively enhance muscle stimulation and can "help users achieve a 8% improvement in abdominal muscle size after 4 weeks alongside a balanced diet and exercise" – or so does SIXPAD claim. The percentage goes up to 12% after 12 weeks and many SIXPAD products can be used in other areas than just your abs.View Deal

(Image credit: Tom Evans)

Single leg deadlift

Reps: 3 x 12-15 reps each side

Stand on your right leg, which should be nice and straight with a soft bend in the knee. Begin to drive your left foot back, keeping your leg straight. Simultaneously, slowly start hinging at the waist, tipping your torso forward.

At the bottom of the position, your body should be in a straight line from the top of your head to the bottom of your left foot. Then, begin pulling your left leg forward while keeping it straight, and lift your torso up until you’re standing. This is especially good for strengthening hamstring, hips and core. Great for speed and hills.

Tanita BC-401 Body Composition Monitor | Buy it for £78 at John Lewis

For the price, the Tanita BC-401 body composition monitor offers a heap-load of data in an acceptable looking package. It might not be the most ergonomic scales on the world but it won't stop the Tanita BC-401 to do its jobs quickly and accurately. Cheap and cheerful it might be, the data monitored by Tanita BC-401 will be enough for most people. And if you have small feet, all the better.View Deal

(Image credit: Tom Evans)

Side plank

Reps: 3 x 30 seconds each side

Lie on your right side, legs extended and the elbow of your right arm directly under your shoulder. Lift your hips and knees forming a straight in line with no sagging or bending. This is great for core strength and stability if you take your running off concrete paths and onto the trails.

Toe and heel walk

Reps: 3 x 30 seconds on toes and 30 seconds on heels

Standing tall and straight as you possible can come up on your toes and take really small controlled steps forward keeping your calves really activated and firing. When you’ve gone as far forward as your space allows you then turn around and in the same controlled manner take small steps but on your heels this time.

Tom Evans is a Red Bull athlete. To find more about how Tom uses Red Bull as part of his training and racing visit the RedBull website.