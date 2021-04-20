Apple AirTag: release date, price, specs and more

The Apple AirTag, perhaps the most anticipated product of the April Apple Event, finally came to fruition. The Tile competitor is all we were hoping for and more. Want to know more? We've got the details you need below, including the price and when you can get your hands on them.

Just as Apple AirPods and other Apple (and some non-Apple) devices can be found using the 'Find My' feature on Mac Os and iOS devices, the new AirTags will join the party. This means that whatever you have the AirTag attached to will be easy to find through sound alerts or handy directions on your iPhone.

Alongside the clever tracking here is an emphasis on data privacy, with reassurance that no location data is held inside the AirTag and that no data is shared outside of your own device. Even to Apple.



(Image credit: Apple)

AirTag is available for order from 5pm (PDT) on April 23, 2021, with shipping beginning April 30 in Apple Stores and authorized resellers.

AirTag are priced at $29 / £29 / AU$45 each or $99 / £99 / AU$149 as a four-pack. The AirTag accessories start from $29 / £29 / AU$45

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirTag: Features

AirTag devices connect via Bluetooth and also include the Apple U1 chip with ultra-wideband technology to allow them to be found easily. The AirTag appear in your Find My app once they have been set up and display their last known location. If inside of Bluetooth range of your own device, they can emit a sound to help locate them, and for iPhone 11 and 12 users, will get onscreen directions and distance to their location. This relies on the iPhone's ARkit, accelerometer and gyroscope.

The really clever stuff though is when the device is further away. As well as just its last location, the AirTag can use the entire Find My network of nearly one billion Apple devices to track it down. Any Apple device within its Bluetooth range will relay its signal back to the owner of the device, in the background and without sharing any personal data.

Apple AirTag: Privacy

With such impressive tracking potential, Apple has addressed privacy concerns head-on. Not only does AirTag use end-to-end encryption, with no location or personal data stored on the device, but not even Apple can trace the device used to locate the AirTag.

Third-party tracking is also actively discouraged, thanks to rotating signal identifiers. Lost devices play a sound when moved and can be tapped with any NFC-capable device for instructions on how to return it to the owner.

Apple AirTag Hermes accessories (Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirTag: Accessories

To attach the Apple AirTag, accessories are available, including keyrings and loops in a range of colors and materials, starting from $29 / £29 / AU$45. There are also three leather AirTag accessories from luxury brand Hermès as well as options from Belkin. We expect to see lots of third-party accessories appearing over the next few weeks.