7 ways to enjoy your Easter chocolate guilt-free, according to a nutritionist

Easter weekend is right around the corner, meaning the supermarket shelves are filled with an abundance of chocolate temptations. However, if you're watching your sugar intake or try to maintain a calorie deficit, it can be difficult knowing your limits. Don't even get me started on the Easter egg hunt. What's the fun in spending hours looking for your chocolate, and then not being able to enjoy it?

With this in mind, I spoke to Pamela Nisevich Bede, a nutritionist for Lingo, Abbott. She explained how the Lingo team has been putting certain chocolates to the test, just to see how impactful the sugar content can be. Pamela explained how she "doesn't like to demonise foods, however it is good to be aware of how different foods can impact glucose spikes.”

Keep reading to find out the eight tips she shared on how to enjoy your Easter chocolate guilt free this weekend. You can thank us later!

1. Go dark over milk

You may have heard that dark chocolate is a better choice than milk or white varieties. This is completely true, especially as dark chocolate provides us with health benefits that the other varieties can’t. You should aim for at least 80% cocoa where possible to reap the benefits of dark chocolate, including low sugar content, high antioxidants and elevated fibre levels.

2. Practice portion control

If you're a person that craves sweet things, it can be tricky not to indulge yourself with a chocolate feast. That's why it's recommended not to turn to chocolate when hungry, even if you feel low on energy. If you do have a sweet tooth, try having one small piece of chocolate and then leave it for 10 minutes. Your craving may have disappeared, meaning you'll avoid a chocolate binge and end up feeling better in the long run.

3. Pair with low glycaemic foods

When enjoying your chocolate, try pairing it with nuts or cheese. This can slow down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream, leaving you feeling more energised and balanced as the day goes on. Why not stick a few eggs on the post-roast cheeseboard? We're sure no one will notice.

4. Timing is key

If you are in the mood for some chocolate, it's really important to eat it after a balanced meal. Filling up on nutrient-dense foods first moves you closer to meeting your overall nutrient needs, and can slow digestion and absorption. It's just another reason why you should avoid chocolate on an empty stomach.

5. Move more

After consuming your easter chocolate, try taking a walk or engaging in light exercises. This doesn't mean you need to go on a heavy gym session or a half marathon, but exercising is a great way to keep your glucose steady and stopping it from a spike.

6. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is key for your overall health and for maintaining steady glucose levels, so drink plenty of water alongside your chocolate indulgence. If you're not a fan of water on its own, read about the five ways to stay hydrated that don’t involve drinking water.

7. Uncover your unique response

With a glucose monitor and app like Lingo, you are able to see how your body responds to different types of foods. Yep, this includes chocolate! Read about our own experience with the Lingo Biosensor, and how it showed the body's reaction to certain foods.

Interested in more? Find out whether Easter chocolate actually does help you sleep.