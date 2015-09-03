 10 apps that really did change the world

Discover the apps that have shaped our smartphone lives – and meet the new apps that could repeat the trick

1/10
Angry Birds

Angry Birds

Price From free

Why it's great It changed mobile gaming

With over a billion downloads, Angry Birds represents a product that changed people's thinking regarding mobiles, given how mundane app sales were pre-smartphone. But this feathered flinger was also important in reframing gaming; for many, it was the point where smartphones became a major platform for games, rather than simply being a means of wasting time until they were sat in front of a 'proper' console again.

2/10
Twitter

Twitter

Price Free

Why it's great Twitterhas revolutionised 'sharing'

Initially dismissed as pointless, Twitter is now a crucial way for many to access and break news. The combination of Twitter and smartphones began a revolution in how information is broadcast that still continues today.

3/10
Google Maps

Google Maps

Price Free

Why it's great We don't get lost any more

Getting directions on mobile used to be painful, but when smartphones, connectivity and Google Maps clicked, everything changed. The app has since added public transport info and local details, guides and listings.

4/10
Yousician

Yousician

Price From free

Why it's great Because it makes learning fun

Turning dry learning into a game will become a major part of education, which is why Yousician rocks: it nabs the note-hitting format of Guitar Hero, spins the display 90 degrees, and tricks you into learning to play a real guitar.

5/10
Brushes

Brushes

Price Free

Why it's great Art can now be created on phones

The 1 June 2009 issue of The New Yorker featured a painted cover by Jorge Colombo. The twist: he'd painted it using Brushes. Finally, here was proof that smartphones weren't just for checking emails.

6/10
Korg Gadget

Korg Gadget

Price £29.99

Why it's great Korg's made music creation mobile

For beginners, Korg Gadget is a bunch of synths to noodle with. For old hands, it's effectively a studio combining tweakable sounds and a song-creation system. Solid proof that powerful creativity on the go is now a reality.

7/10
Implosion – Never Lose Hope

Implosion – Never Lose Hope

Price £7.99

Why it's great It's pushing mobile gaming boundaries

Mobile-first, yet the visuals and action-packed gameplay seem more at home on a hyper-powerful box under the telly. The gap between mobile and console gaming is closing with games like this.

8/10
Editorial

Editorial

Price £4.99

Why it's great We can write novels on the move

If the Phablet is going to replace the PC, we need an app for when we're tapping out words. For that, Editorial is the best. Download 'workflows', which are actions that perform tasks like organising and uploading content.

9/10
MyHeart Counts

MyHeart Counts

Price Free

Why it's great Now we can help aid medical research

ResearchKit could be Apple's most valuable release. The app taps into your iPhone's Health data to improve medical research. MyHeart Counts got 11,000 sign-ups in 24 hours after tying in with Apple's structure.

10/10
iMovie

iMovie

Price £3.99

Why it's great iMovie handed film-making to a new audience

Although simplified compared to its already streamlined desktop cousin, it was iMovie that proved desktop-style tasks could be performed on a mobile phone. It's one thing to trim a clip, but this app went full Kubrick, enabling elaborate edits to be made, and credits and soundtracks to be overlaid. It was the start of the smartphone going from an entertainment device you owned to the only gadget you needed, regardless of what you want to do.

