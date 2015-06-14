10 intelligent video games for grown-ups

Previous Next 2/11

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted developer Naughty Dog created an instant classic with The Last of Us on the PlayStation 3, but check out the PlayStation 4 version if possible. Not only is it a technical leap over the previous generation, with 1080p visuals and a 60 frames per presentation, but it also includes one of the best pieces of downloadable content ever made.

The Last of Us looks like many other third-person action games; you play a rugged man in a post-apocalyptic world who has to save a young girl from a zombie-like outbreak. It's a great example of the genre though: the combat is brutal, the stealth sections are taut, and the opportunities for personal experimentation are plentiful.

But it's the scripting, voice acting and plot twists that truly elevate The Last of Us above all other games in this genre. To explain more would spoil the story, but Naughty Dog's depiction of the young female character of Ellie is quietly revolutionary. In particular, the Left Behind DLC tackles the issues of teenage and female relationships in an incredibly affecting way--topics which are sadly all too rare in videogames.

Platform: PlayStation 4

