Netflix's new comedy has some massive stars – and a surprise twist

Netflix has always made a habit of getting big names signed on for its latest movies and shows, and a new comedy series looks like it might be one of the most star-studded yet, thanks to its first trailer. The Four Seasons stars the likes of Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Colman Domingo, and has a nice twist at its heart.

The show will focus on six lifelong friends who've made a commitment to take some trips together over the course of the year, including different excursions in each season, giving the show its name. Over that time, there will clearly be some personal growth to be had, along with plenty of slapstick escapades.

The Four Seasons | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

For those comedy-heads who pay attention to more than just the people acting in a show, though, the signs are very good. The Four Seasons comes from a writing team including Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, which is a match-up that has real form and pedigree. After all, it already produced the iconic 30 Rock and another Netflix success, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

This doesn't look quite as sitcom-esque as those shows, with more locations and the twist that it'll change season every so often, but it's still a great thing to have that level of talent involved.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

One thing I'm a little interested in is the fact that the billing has been separated out, as follows, by Netflix: Starring Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, with Colman Domingo and Steve Carell. My point is this – it'll be interesting to see whether this means that Domingo and Carell will be in the show slightly less than the others, or if this just reflects their bigger level of fame.

After all, Carell is a proven performer at this point, and Domingo is hot off an Oscar nomination, which is indeed the sort of thing that boosts your credentials. Again, though, these are good problems to have, and the show boasts a cast that most rivals in the battle to be the best streaming service would love to steal. The show drops on 1 May, so you've got a few weeks to wait.

