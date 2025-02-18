I need to watch this HBO thriller series – its upcoming episodes look unreal

Look, it's not my fault – for the longest time, accessing HBO's best shows was a bit of a stretch for me, here in the UK. As a younger person I had friends to scrounge memberships off, or other dubious means to exploit, but now that I'm a little older I finally recently got a Now membership that includes Sky Atlantic (which, for US readers, is much like finally paying for a Max subscription).

So, I'm taking a long look at the recent repertoire of shows that I've missed on HBO, and few look more tempting than The White Lotus, which just had its third season kick off explosively in the last few days. Now, HBO has put out a trailer of what people can expect from the next set of episodes, and it looks pretty irresistible.

The White Lotus Season 3 | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The trailer gives us a pretty comprehensive look at each little group of characters, and how their dynamic is likely to play out over the next few outings. That includes Jason Isaac's fracturing family – he's trying to escape from what sounds like a criminal tax situation, while his daughter explores her spirituality against her mother's wishes.

Then you've got a group of high school friends reuniting but already failing to keep the peace as they realise that they're all jealous of bit of each other's lives, not to mention how they're respectively ageing. The couple with a big age gap, meanwhile (Walton Goggins as the older party) seem to have some interesting dynamics of their own, too.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

This makes for a big old melting pot of motivations and feelings, and that's before you throw in a sprinkling of murder, which is the twist that the show's best known for – it should be a spicy season, that's for sure. All of which leads me to think that I need to get the first two seasons on my watchlist as soon as I can – although they're hardly the only bits of TV that are crowding into view given HBO's catalogue.

I've just started True Detective's first season, years after first watching it, to see whether my girlfriend can stomach its stomach-churningly tense moments, so we'll have to get through at least another half-dozen episodes of that before switching tack. I'm super confident that we'll eventually hit up The White Lotus, though, and this new trailer has definitely helped to make that a concrete aim.