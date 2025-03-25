Sometimes we all need a bit of lighthearted movie comedy in our lives. I first watched No Hard Feelings on a long-haul plane journey, after its release in the middle of 2023, and it made me chuckle throughout. Now it's shot to the top of Netflix's weekly movie chart, earning its no.1 spot.

Not only is Jennifer Lawrence's lead character oozing with confidence, there's something modern-day Superbad about the tongue-in-cheek teen comedy factor in this movie. It's more than a little suggestive with its raunchiness, too, earning its R-rating (it's a BBFC 15 rating in the UK, though).

No Hard Feelings is about Maddie (Lawrence), who takes a job "dating" a wealthy couple's introverted son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he leaves for college. Except she's in her 30s and he's not even of legal drinking age yet. Cue all kinds of mayhem, further pronounced by their generational gap.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sony Pictures) (Image credit: Sony Pictures) (Image credit: Sony Pictures) (Image credit: Sony Pictures) (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

No Hard Feelings certainly won't be for everyone, of that I'm sure, given its subject matter – and its attempts to reverse typical sexist clichés doesn't always hit the mark. But it's not one of those deep-and-meaningful movies – it's a raunchy comedy that unashamedly leans into that.

While it earned very mixed critics reviews, however, the general audience consensus is largely positive. Rotten Tomatoes places No Hard Feelings at a decent 86% rating at the time of writing – teetering on a 9/10 score, which is about as highly rated as teen coming-of-age comedy rom-com can get.

Many cite Lawrence's launch into physical comedy as a surprise reason for its winning formula – especially as it's a change in role from her more recent movies. Having been locked into The Hunger Games and X-Men series for some years, it's good to see her spread her wings – and venture into other genres.

NO HARD FEELINGS | Official Trailer 2 (2023) Jennifer Lawrence - YouTube Watch On

The trailer above will give you a strong idea whether No Hard Feelings should be on your comedy to-watch list. It flirts with sexual innuendo from the very off, yet – despite its all-out skinny-dipping scene, nudie fist-fights included – is lighthearted and, at times, sweet too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've been watching a boatload of the best sci-fi lately – from Severance to Silo to 3 Body Problem and The OA – and some of those brain-bending storylines have left me in need of some easy watching. No Hard Feelings certainly ticks that box as a bit of comedy escapism.

While I've been watching less Netflix of late, as the best streaming services from Apple TV+ and Disney+ lure me away with other shows to watch, you can always count on the service to keep delivering new shows and movies. No Hard Feelings earns its no.1 rank and is yet another reason that Netflix remains on my monthly bill.