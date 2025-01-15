Amazon surprisingly removing one of the best ever sci-fi shows of all time from Prime Video

Quick Summary
The Expanse will soon be removed from Amazon Prime Video, after being listed in the "titles expiring in the next 30 days" section.
The last three seasons of the superb sci-fi series were even made by Amazon, which makes this even more surprising.
Any true sci-fi fan will more than likely be willing to wax lyrical about The Expanse. The six season adaptation of James S. A. Corey's series of novels is inarguably one of the best science fiction shows made in the last decade, if not of all time.
However, that's not been enough to save it from cancellation, and now it's being removed from streaming entirely. As reported by What to Watch, Amazon Prime Video has put it in the section marked "titles expiring in the next 30 days" and it's believed that it'll no longer be available from the beginning of February.
What's most surprising is that Amazon produced the last three series itself, after Syfy couldn't afford to continue the run after the third season. The retail and tech giant stepped in and brought it back to our screens in 2019, releasing the show on its streaming service in December that year.
It eventually finished the run early, with season 6 being just six episodes (the others were between 10 and 13 apiece), and the ending feeling rushed. But, considering there has been constant clamour for a seventh outing or follow-up ever since, this latest move seems like a further kick in the teeth.
Amazon is yet to reveal why it's taking the show off Prime Video. Speculation suggests that the licence to carry the first three seasons may have expired – after all, they were produced by Syfy, not Amazon Studios. It might even be that the first three seasons will disappear, but the following trio remain. That will be of limited use if you haven't watched the series yet, as season 4 won't make much sense to you as a jumping on point.
Either way, we thoroughly encourage you to binge your way through the show before its removal – you have at least until the end of January, and with 62 episodes still waiting for you, there's plenty of top-notch entertainment to be had.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
