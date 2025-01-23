3 best streaming services you've probably never heard of (but should)

Remarkably, I remember a time when we had just three TV channels in the UK. There was no Sky, no cable, no internet, and we all got super excited when it was announced that Channel 4 was going to be launched.

Even better was the fact that the biggest show on this new network would be a soap filmed in Liverpool, on the same estate I lived on, and me and all my friends would get regular extra work... amazing!

Now, that was a very long time ago and these days it seems that there are unlimited broadcasters and networks, giving us instant access to everything we could ever want to watch.

And while it is still streaming services of the size of Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video that dominate, there's also plenty else out there for more specialist tastes – or are even completely free.

Here then are three streaming platforms you might not have heard about before, but really should. check out.

With a focus on British dramas, true crime, 80s movies and reality shows, the completely free to watch Pluto TV has become a bastion of what many would call "trash" television. But that's no bad thing.

Catering for those who just want nice, simple programming, classics and don't want to have to pay, the Paramount-owned streamer has grown in strength since its launch in the US in 2013. It has since established itself in the UK too, as a great alternative to the huge budget services who specialise in lavish and bold new releases.

Pluto TV is the place to be if you fancy an afternoon watching The A Team, Geordie Shore, or Prisoner Cell Block H, and then washing that all down with about 200 World War II documentaries. It's fantastic if you want pure nostalgia or to channel hop through TV memories.

For every meal at a Michelin Star restaurant there's grabbing a burger from a van at 3am. Pluto TV is that van.

Where the likes of Netflix cater to a broad audience and deal with all genres, there are many streamers out there where the focus is far more specific and curated.

Arrow is a fine example of a niche streaming service. Run by the superb Arrow Films, which has been releasing hard to find content on DVD and Blu-ray for years, it has a tight remit centred on horror and cult movies.

With regular updates, curated collections, classics of the cult genre, and an absolutely huge catalogue of some of the best underground and non-mainstream horror titles, the platform is an absolute must for those who love a bit of gore, kung fu flicks and weirdness.

From irreverent classics like Dave Made A Maze through to entire collections based on Asian splatter horror, Arrow offers a huge range of content for lovers of the genre.

It's a perfect example of how modern streaming services can cater for its audience and a streamer that fully understands its role.

As with Arrow, MUBI is a specialist streaming service mostly dealing with movies you won't see in many other places.

It very much feels like you're visiting an arthouse theatre, except in your living room, although there are a fair few massive titles on there too. The Golden Globe winner The Substance is currently available as part of its line-up, for example. While cinematic classics, such as The Godfather, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Seven Samurai can also be streamed to mobile devices, computers and TVs.

The large collection is regularly curated and refreshed, so there's almost always something new to watch. And it is home to arguably the largest range of foreign language and world cinema releases.

Having first started 17 years ago, MUBI is very much one of the biggest success stories in niche streaming and we hope it lives on long into the future too.