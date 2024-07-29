Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet first drive: drop top elegance

When the sun is out there’s nothing better than driving a convertible, and as convertibles go, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a pretty great option. Though some folks moan that the UK doesn’t have the climate for convertible cars, I completely disagree – I think it actually has the best climate for it.

Firstly, you don’t want to drive with the top down in somewhere like Florida, where it’s too hot, as you’ll get a burnt scalp and a sweaty back. Give me a hard top and air con anyday. You also don’t want to drive one somewhere really cold where it snows a lot, as full thermals and a balaclava aren’t a good look when driving, unless you’re a getaway driver.

Luckily it’s rarely too hot or too cold in the British isles – though the rain is an issue, I grant you. For me, there’s nothing better than driving a convertible on a frosty morning with the heated seats on, or on a mild morning commute when everyone else looks bored of driving and your car puts a huge smile on your face.

The latest Mercedes convertible is based on the CLE Coupé that I reviewed earlier this year. This, in turn, is an amalgamation of the former C Class and E Class coupé’s. And so, the CLE Cabriolet is the convertible option that covers both of these model ranges. In fact, it’s now one of only two cabriolets made by Mercedes, with the other being the AMG SL which costs considerably more.

I loved the look of the coupe, and the Cabriolet looks even better, so I spent the afternoon driving it to see if it lives up to its demeanour.

(Image credit: Future)

Price and availability

Prices for the CLE Cabriolet start from £53,030 for the 200 AMG Line model, or $64,350 for the CLE 300 4MATIC in the US. The most powerful in the range is the CLE 450 4MATIC, which starts from £70,320 or $73,850 in the US. That starting price is over six grand more than the Coupé model, which seems like a lot. Though there is a lot more going on here to make that drop top possible.

The car is currently unavailable to build online but inventory is available online through Mercedes dealers. The model I drove was the CLE 450 4MATIC Premier Edition priced at £76,820.

These days, there aren’t that many premium cabriolets in the market to consider. The BMW 4-series convertible starts from £51,280 and is probably the CLE’s closest competitor, seeing Audi no longer offer a drop top in the UK. There is also a BMW 8-series convertible but that starts from £90k.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Design and features

In terms of design, the CLE Cabriolet is very close to the Coupé model, both inside and out. The big difference of course, being the fabric soft top roof. This multi-layered, insulated soft top is available in three colours to complement the paintwork (including a rather bold red) and can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds flat at speeds of up to 37mph. That means you don’t need to pull over to shelter from that rain storm, or enjoy those brief British summer moments.

To keep you from being blown around, or getting a little chilly with that top down, the CLE Cabriolet employs two pieces of tech. The Aircap is a wind deflector that extends above the windscreen, while the Airscarf circulates warm air from the headrest to keep your neck area warm – like a scarf. There’s also a rear air diffusing shield that can be raised electronically.

Like the Coupé, the Cabriolet is still a big car, despite only having two doors. In fact, it makes the AMG SL look small by comparison. This is very much a four-seater car though, with two substantial rear seats for passengers. It’s a grown up convertible, for those that might need to consider putting kids or friends in the back. Despite the larger cabin, the CLE Cabriolet still has a nice long bonnet and that sporty nose, with the elongated headlights, with daylight running LEDs across the top – though not across the whole bonnet like on EQ models.

You get 18-inch light alloy wheels as standard, though the more premium spec models feature 19 or 20 inch alloys for a sportier feel. While the 18-inch wheels look fine, those larger alloys do look better. Luggage space is a little limited, especially with the roof down. However, when the roof is raised, it does free up that space in the boot, so you can fit more in – you just won’t be able to lower the roof.

Inside you get a dash much like on the C-Class models. However, the 11.9-inch centre screen can be electronically adjusted. This angles the screen forward, which helps to avoid reflections when the roof is down. The AMG SL has a similar feature, and it’s a nice touch that helps you make the most of that MBUX system on the move.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Technology

In addition to that vertical 11.9-inch centre display, the CLE Cabriolet features a 12.3-inch display behind the wheel, which is large and clear for all your driving metrics – as well as mapping and other functions if you wish. There’s also a head-up display which provides a wealth of info to keep your eyes on the road.

The model I drove also featured the Burmester surround sound system, which delivers a full and powerful soundtrack for your drive. This includes Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio experience on compatible tracks – you’ll need to use data to connect the car directly to your Apple Music or Tidal account.

In terms of driving tech, the Parking package features the 360 degree camera to provide that invaluable birds-eye view for manoeuvring into tight spaces. There’s also active parking assist, to let the car park itself, with a dynamic 3D visualisation of the process.

The driving assistance package plus brings Level 2 autonomous operation to the CLE Cabriolet, with adaptive cruise control, steering assist and lane change assist functions. Though you do need to keep your eyes on the road, and hands on the wheel, it really takes the strain out of longer trips or traffic jams.

Perhaps the most impressive tech though is unseen. Even travelling at motorway speed with the top down, the wind noise in the cabin is kept to a minimum. It means you can really enjoy that sound system, or just enjoy the silence, without being blown around by the wind.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Performance and drive

The entry-level CLE 200 model uses a 2.0-litre 4 cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 204 horsepower and a 7.9-second 0-62mph acceleration. While the CLE 300 uses the same engine, it does provide a slightly improved 258hp and 6.6-second 0-62mph. If you want something sporty though you really need to look at the CLE 450.

The CLE 450 is the only model here to use a 3.0-litre 6 cylinder engine. This provides 381hp and a much more pleasant 4.7-second 0-62mph. It’s still no sports car but it moves at a decent pace. It's certainly the one I’d recommend if you want to do more than cruising around town or long motorway runs.

Like the CLE Coupé it does suffer that slightly delayed response from the accelerator but once you’re moving, the cabriolet is particularly smooth. It’s very responsive but it does feel big for a convertible. Stick it in sports mode and everything tightens up a bit and you really get that throttle response. There’s certainly more of a growl from the engine too, though it’s still pretty subtle.

Switch back into economy mode and it’s a little quieter and the steering and acceleration feel softer. This is more the refined Mercedes feel you’d want to use for long distances or coastline cruises.

I’m slightly disappointed that the plug-in hybrid powertrain hasn’t made its way to the CLE in either coupe or cabriolet form. I feel especially here on the soft top, it would have been great to have the option to run on electric only power for short trips. While all of the available engines are mild hybrids, you don’t get the option of EV only here.

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Should I buy the CLE cabriolet?

I was a big fan of the CLE Coupé but I would definitely pick the Cabriolet over it, given the choice. This is a grown up convertible that oozes class, and is still fairly practical in terms of passengers and luggage.

If you’re looking for more of a sports car, it might feel a little tame though. You’re best off considering the BMW 4-series M models or the recently announced CLE 53 Cabriolet, which boasts a 4.4-second 0-62mph and 449hp from its 3-litre mild hybrid engine.

If however, you’re happy with a gentle cruiser with a bit of extra bite, where you can enjoy the brief spoils of the British summer (or those crisp autumn mornings with heated heats on), the CLE Cabriolet is a great choice.