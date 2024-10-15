iPhone unlocking is coming to your Audi

Quick Summary
Newly unearthed code suggests that Apple's iPhone and Apple Watch digital keys are coming to Audi, Polestar and Volvo cars.
They will hopefully join BMW, Hyundai and Kia in providing key-less entry via Apple Wallet.
Apple introduced digital car keys to the iPhone and Apple Watch way back in 2020, enabling drivers of compatible cars to use their devices to remotely unlock their vehicles. However, the choice of connected cars has been fairly small to date: most compatible cars are made by BMW, with a smattering of Hyundais, Kias and Genesis models too.
Now it looks like more big brands are coming.
MacRumors has been peeking inside the code for Apple's Wallet app – the app where the digital keys are stored – and found some changes in the code. It suggests that the digital car key feature will be expanding to Volvo, Polestar and Audi cars, too.
When will your Audi get iPhone unlocking?
We don't know when Audi will jump on board exactly, but the most likely time is when iOS 18.1 drops. That's the version of iOS that MacRumors has been looking into, and it's due to launch soon. It's currently on its seventh beta, so is close to being finished.
We also don't know which models are going to be covered as yet, so it's possible that the code is for forthcoming models rather than existing ones.
And the new features are hard to guess because they can vary from car to car: some vehicles can unlock remotely, so you can keep your Apple Watch hand or your iPhone in your pocket. Whereas others require you to wave your device near a sensor.
Some even enable you to start the vehicle as well as lock or unlock it.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Apple's digital car keys are clever, and they're shareable: you can AirDrop them or share them in Mail and Messages so that family members can use them too. But industry adoption has been slow, and after four years support is still fairly rare.
That's partly because manufacturers like to do things in-house, and partly because there's no industry standard for digital keys: different firms do things differently.
Volvo and Audi in particular are hugely important brands though, and having them on board could surely persuade other car firms to embrace the tech too.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
This unique Louis Moinet watch is a replica of the Aztec Sun Stone
This unique watch has a dial made of laser-etched meteorite
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
A surprise Nothing phone launch is happening this month
Another new handset looks to be coming from the plucky start-up
By Sam Cross Published
-
All-new electric Audi A6 revealed with 466 miles of range
Is this the most handsome electric estate yet?
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
All-new Apple CarPlay could help create the dashboard of your dreams
We now know a lot more about next-gen Apple CarPlay due in cars in 2024
By Chris Hall Published
-
Audi's jacked-up Q8 e-tron is a Dakar desert racer for the road... sort of
Limited run electric SUV is here to tackle 'light' off-road terrain
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Audi e-tron GT Quattro review: a real head-turner of an EV
This EV looks like it comes from the future and is a lot of fun to drive
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Ford F-150 Lightning drivers are getting an Apple Maps EV routing upgrade soon
The iconic pickup is getting a big boost which will be of benefit to electric vehicle users
By Sam Cross Published
-
This free app can save you £100s when you charge your electric car
The Tado Smart Charging app helps you schedule home EV top-ups for times when it's cheaper
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Tesla owners just got a useful free iPhone upgrade
Controlling your car with Siri or your iPhone just got even easier
By Sam Cross Published
-
Tesla owners could get a massive iPhone upgrade soon
It's not the Apple software we wanted, but it might just be the next best thing
By Sam Cross Published