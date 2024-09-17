If your car runs on Android, you'll soon have a whole bunch of free toys to play with

Quick Settings
There's a new version of Android Automotive with support for a range of new features.
It's down the car manufacturer to push these new features to your car, so there's no telling if or when you'll get them.
Android Automotive doesn't get as many headlines as Android on your phone, but it moves on an annual cycle just like the phone software. That could see new functionality coming to your car in 2024, but at the same time, much will depend on what your car manufacturer decides to do with it.
Android Automotive has the potential to be slightly complicated. The system that runs from your phone is called Android Auto – you have complete control over that and it's powered by your phone. Android Automotive, on the other hand, is a software platform that runs on your car, powering the infotainment experience.
Volvo and Polestar are great examples of Android Automotive and this gives an Android-based system with access to Google services, like Google Maps, the Play Store for apps and Google Assistant for voice interaction. You'll sign in with a Google account on your car to get things up and running.
It can get a little more tricky than that, however, because you can also get Android Automotive without the Google services, so it doesn't have access to things like Google Maps or those Google apps. In this instance, Android Automotive is purely used as a software layer to build on – and that's what brands like BMW have used in recent models.
So whether you'll get any of the changes is dependent on a number of factors, because it's under the control of the manufacturer to a certain extent. This might be why Google hasn't said a huge amount about these changes. But, as highlighted by Android Authority, there are a number of changes that come with the latest version of Android Automotive – and they're pretty neat.
The new features coming to Android Automotive
One of the big new features is the ability to connect a Bluetooth headset. This might sound a little niche, but it's likely to be targeted at expanding the entertainment options for passengers, meaning the driver can continue in peace, while the kids are entertained on their own headsets.
There's also going to be a new app dock, allowing you to pin your favourite apps to the bottom of the screen for easy access, so you can reduce the amount of clicks needed to get to what you want. Some Android Automotive systems already have some sort of app pinning – but as I said, exactly how these changes are implemented will depend on the manufacturer.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
There's also mention of a screen saver, which will likely be completely customised by the manufacturer.
For those who use the hotspot on a regular basis, you'll be able to have this on all the time between driving sessions, so if your kids always connect to it, it will be there, rather than having to be toggled on manually each time.
Finally, just as we've seen with Android Auto, there's also going to be support for the radio hardware that's installed in your car. This should give you the option to control broadcast radio rather than it all being streamed internet radio. That could reduce data usage and provide more reliable access to radio when in remote areas.
As I said, however, there's no telling when or what features might come to your car – but Google has at least added this support to the core software.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
Android Auto's new look and features are game changing for in-car use
The updates coming to Android Auto not only make the platform look better on-screen but they make it more useable too
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Android Automotive review: the future of car entertainment
Android Automotive is built-in to the car rather than requiring a phone connection, and the benefits of that are huge
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Android Automotive and over-the-air updates coming to GM cars
GM models will use Google Automotive and GM’s Ultifi software to provide in-car subscriptions from 2023
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Tesla shows the way to Android Auto and CarPlay when it comes to in-car entertainment
The apps may provide excellent communication and sat-nav but that's not what makes a great infotainment system
By Mat Gallagher Last updated