The new BMW iX is more powerful and goes further than ever

BMW has revealed a new version of its flagship electric SUV, the iX, promising more power, quicker acceleration and extra range.

Although not a car known for its aesthetic subtlety, we were won over by its technology, performance and interior when we reviewed it back in 2023. And now there’s a new one, with more power and, crucially, more range too.

Little has changed on the outside, save for how BMW’s iconic kidney-shaped grille now houses a set of diagonal lines that are repeated around the headlights. Those lamps are also new and, BMW says, use less power than those of the old model. Go for the flagship iX M70 xDrive and the grille lights up.

More important is how the new iX promises extra range and, because no 2025 EV facelift would be complete without it, more power too.

There are three versions of iX, just as before, and all have two motors and all-wheel-drive. But to signify their increased performance the model names are now 45, 60 and 70, replacing the previous-gen iX 40, 50 and 60. This brings the big SUV’s naming in line with BMW i5.

(Image credit: BMW)

The new iX range starts at £74,400 for the 45. This electric vehicle has a new 94.8 kWh battery pack that BMW claims is good for a range of up to 374 miles and an efficiency of just under 3.9 miles per kWh. As ever though, real-world mileage will vary depending on speed, driving style and ambient temperature. The iX 45 produces 408 hp (300 kW) – that’s a whopping 82 hp more than the outgoing model – and sprints to 62 mph in 5.1 seconds, a full second quicker than before.

After this comes the iX with the most range. It’s called the iX 60, it costs from £92,900 and it produces 544 hp (400 kW). The 0-62 mph sprint takes 4.6 seconds and it has a maximum claimed range of 435 miles from its larger, 109.1 kWh battery.

(Image credit: BMW)

BMW said how the extra range comes from “a new inverter technology for the power electronics of all model variants optimises the power density of the drive system. This ensures particularly high efficiency in the transfer of energy from the high-voltage battery to the electric motor.”

There’s also a new ‘Max Range’ drive mode for the face-lifted iX, which BMW says can, when activated, increase the remaining range by up to 25%.

(Image credit: BMW Group)

The flagship of the range is now called the iX 70. It has an uprated battery that, although offering a slightly smaller capacity at 108.9 kWh, is said to feature bespoke cells and chemistry for greater performance over the iX 60. The result is 659 hp (485 kW), a huge 1,100 Nm (811 ft-lb) of torque and a supercar-like 0-62 mph time of 3.5 seconds. Its top speed is 155 mph, setting it apart from the other models of iX, which are limited to 124 mph.

There are also efficiency gains when charging, although the car still uses a 40-volt electric architecture, as before. BMW says the new iX 45 can charge at up to 175 kW, while the 60 and 70 models can charge at up to 195 kW. AC charging at home is up to 22 kW, but as ever that depends on the power of the charger.