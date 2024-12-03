Tesla owners are set to get a neat upgrade thanks to the Apple Watch

Quick Summary Tesla owners are getting a nifty upgrade – and it's all thanks to Apple. A new Apple Watch app is coming, possibly as soon as next week.

In the fight to be crowned best EV on the market, there are all manner of brands which are worthy of consideration. The market is packed with legacy manufacturers doing new things, tech brands taking to the road and Chinese makers with price tags which defy belief.

Still, it's hard to have a conversation in this area without mentioning Tesla. Whether you love or hate the brand, its influence is undeniable. Known for minimalist design and cool tech inside the cabin, the brand has moved from strength to strength over the last few years.

Now, Tesla drivers are getting a cool free upgrade – and it's all thank to the Apple Watch. That's because the brand is unveiling a dedicated Apple Watch app, which could be here as soon as next week.

That should be much more useful for users. The app is said to open up access to the key, frunk opener and climate control activation from the user's wrist. That's currently all doable from the phone app, but having it available from your wrist is another step more convenient.

The app is also said to show battery charge level, and will do that independent from any connected iPhone. That should make it easier than ever to check in on charging status without having to get your phone out and check there.

It could be a really significant moment for the brand. The news took me right back to the first time payments were enabled on Apple Watch models. I was working part time in a hardware store, and my jaw dropped as someone awkwardly flapped their wrist against the card reader and marched off.

This could well be another dawn of a similar kind. The difference it could make in terms of usability will certainly appeal to the Tesla-owning demographic, which should see some fairly widespread adoption early on.

