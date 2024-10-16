Some Nissan users are snagging a killer free charging upgrade

Quick Summary
Certain Nissan drivers are getting a nifty free upgrade.
That brings a wider array of charging points to those drivers.
It's no secret that the wonderful world of electric vehicles has come on leaps and bounds over the years. Gone are the days of the G-Wiz and other dinky milk float alternatives – these days, EVs are cool and offer something for everyone.
Still, it's not a perfect world. While range and charging solutions have improved, many still have concerns over the availability of public charging points.
Fortunately, that's not going to be too much of a concern for Nissan Ariya owners. The brand has just unveiled a new charging network for those drivers.
The Nissan Energy Charge Network consists of 90,000 fast chargers across the USA. That uses the network of partner companies like Electrify America and ChargePoint. Users will be able to use payment information stored in their MyNissan app to pay with one tap at any of the compatible stations.
That's not the only news, though. The brand has also said that they will make NACS charging adapters available for those drivers, too. That's the Tesla charging standard, and would make those cars compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network.
The news was reported by The Verge, who also reached out for clarification on that point. Some manufacturers are offering such adapters free-of-charge, while others are planning to make users purchase them. At the time of writing, the brand had not returned any comment on that front.
That would represent a big step for the brand. It's no secret that Tesla's charging network is strong, and being able to utilise that is a big benefit for users.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The brand has intentions to launch models with native NACS ports in the US and Canada next year. That would take out the middleman, allowing users to charge free of the adapter.
There's no mention of whether these changes will be enacted similarly in other regions. Still, it's a decent upgrade for users of the cars in North America. Once the issue of the NACS adapter is sorted, users will have an even wider array of chargers to make use of.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Threads free update to add "Marmite" new feature – you'll either love it or hate it
You can turn it off if you want
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Nespresso x Jean Imbert collab delivers indulgent range of coffee capsules, accessories and gifts
The collection will transport coffee aficionados on an enchanting quest
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Tesla's new EV is self-driving and under £25k
A self-driving coupe for just £23,000
By Sam Cross Published
-
Tesla Robovan has something the Cybertruck definitely does not
Intelligent and curvy, this is the bus Tesla hopes we all catch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
European Tesla drivers could soon get their most wished for upgrade
A big change could be coming to your Tesla, but there’s a catch
By Chris Hall Published
-
What we know so far about the upcoming 2025 Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’
Tesla's best-selling EV is finally getting a major upgrade
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Tesla cars are ditching one of the most popular entertainment features
Some owners might find one of their in-car features becomes no longer accessible
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Polestar just showed off charging tech even Tesla can't rival
Polestar 5 fitted with StoreDot XFC cells charges 70% in under 10 minutes
By Mike Lowe Published
-
New Tesla Model 3 Performance revealed – but it's less powerful in Europe and the UK
Updated Tesla Model 3 Performance is claimed to hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Yes, your Tesla Cybertruck really can double as a camper
Experience the wonders of camping from the back of an electric pickup
By Rik Henderson Published