Some Nissan users are snagging a killer free charging upgrade

Quick Summary Certain Nissan drivers are getting a nifty free upgrade. That brings a wider array of charging points to those drivers.

It's no secret that the wonderful world of electric vehicles has come on leaps and bounds over the years. Gone are the days of the G-Wiz and other dinky milk float alternatives – these days, EVs are cool and offer something for everyone.

Still, it's not a perfect world. While range and charging solutions have improved, many still have concerns over the availability of public charging points.

Fortunately, that's not going to be too much of a concern for Nissan Ariya owners. The brand has just unveiled a new charging network for those drivers.

The Nissan Energy Charge Network consists of 90,000 fast chargers across the USA. That uses the network of partner companies like Electrify America and ChargePoint. Users will be able to use payment information stored in their MyNissan app to pay with one tap at any of the compatible stations.

That's not the only news, though. The brand has also said that they will make NACS charging adapters available for those drivers, too. That's the Tesla charging standard, and would make those cars compatible with the Tesla Supercharger network.

The news was reported by The Verge, who also reached out for clarification on that point. Some manufacturers are offering such adapters free-of-charge, while others are planning to make users purchase them. At the time of writing, the brand had not returned any comment on that front.

That would represent a big step for the brand. It's no secret that Tesla's charging network is strong, and being able to utilise that is a big benefit for users.

The brand has intentions to launch models with native NACS ports in the US and Canada next year. That would take out the middleman, allowing users to charge free of the adapter.

There's no mention of whether these changes will be enacted similarly in other regions. Still, it's a decent upgrade for users of the cars in North America. Once the issue of the NACS adapter is sorted, users will have an even wider array of chargers to make use of.