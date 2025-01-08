New Genesis GV60 has a massive 27-inch dashboard display

QUICK SUMMARY The face-lifted Genesis GV60 features a sportier exterior and a revamped interior with a huge new 27-inch dashboard display. The car is also expected to gain more range, quicker charging and a more energy-dense battery, but the full specification hasn't been revealed just yet.

Genesis has revealed an update to its GV60 electric car that includes a huge new infotainment display.

Measuring a massive 27 inches, the screen stretches all the way from the driver’s side of the steering wheel, to the passenger’s side of the dashboard. Unlike other systems – and unlike the dual display setup of the original GV60 – the screen of the new car is uninterrupted.

Genesis says the new screen creates a greater sense of space in the interior of the car. The display appears to be slightly thinner than the old model too, and it is expected to run the same operating system as before. It will be interesting to see how the user interface splits itself into two, with the driver display on one side and the infotainment system (including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) on the other.

Elsewhere, the new interior has a new three-spoke steering wheel that replaces the two-spoke wheel of the first-generation GV60. The car retains Genesis’ signature Crystal Sphere, which rotates to reveal the rotary gear selector when the car is turned on.

The combined driver display and touchscreen measures 27 inches (Image credit: Genesis)

We’ve also spotted some new quilted fabric on the doors and seats, while the cabin thankfully retains the physical switchgear that we’re big fans of in the original GV60.

Outside, the new model has a sportier look that Genesis refers to as its “Athletic Elegance design philosophy”. The front of the car has a redesigned bumper and a new set of headlights that include Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology first seen on the company’s flagship GV90.

There’s also a new set of 21-inch wheels with a five-spoke design, and both the wheel arches and bumper accents are now painted body colour instead of a contrasting hue.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Genesis is yet to mention any performance improvements for the facelifted GV60. It is highly likely that the new car will have a larger, more energy-dense battery, quicker charging and more range – since both the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, which use the same platform, have recently been face-lifted and benefit from those upgrades.

The GV60 could do with some extra range, as we’ve been running one as a long-term test car for almost five months now, and the real-world range of about 220 miles is a little short of what we’d like from a car of this size and price. Hopefully closer to 300 miles will be achievable with the new car – and we’ll find out when Genesis reveals the full specification later in the first quarter of the year.