Bugatti and C Seed partner for a Micro LED TV so premium and unusual we may never learn its price

Quick Summary Bugatti has partnered with luxury display maker C Seed to create a Micro LED TV that unfolds from a sculptural sideboard into a giant 137-inch screen. The companies haven't revealed pricing, but given Bugatti's involvement, don't expect this to be heading for the best TV list anytime soon.

Bugatti has unveiled its latest lifestyle collaboration, and this time it's a TV.

Created with Austrian display specialist C Seed, the new Bugatti N1 combines a giant 4K Micro LED display with the engineering and design skills usually reserved for hypercars. Available in 110-inch and 137-inch sizes, it's aimed at the ultra-luxury market.

The biggest party trick is that it doesn't look like a TV at all when switched off. Instead, the N1 sits in the room as a sculptural sideboard inspired by the design of the Bugatti Tourbillon. Press a button and, over 45 seconds, the cabinet unfolds to reveal a huge Micro LED screen.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Bugatti says the design takes inspiration from the brand's iconic C-line profile. The result is a display that looks more like a piece of furniture than a home cinema setup.

(Image credit: C Seed)

While the design will grab most of the attention, the technology sounds impressive too.

The N1 uses next-generation Micro LED technology with HDR10+ support, a special anti-glare coating and C Seed's own Adaptive Gap Calibration system, which aims to make the joins between display panels effectively disappear. The company also claims improved efficiency and lower heat output compared to previous designs.

The screen can rotate 180 degrees and integrates a hidden sound system developed with Wisdom Audio. The speakers extend from the body when needed before disappearing back inside when you're finished watching.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Materials are just as extravagant as you'd expect. Carbon fibre features throughout, while buyers can choose finishes inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon alongside bespoke colour options.

Neither company has revealed what the Bugatti N1 will cost. Given C Seed's previous luxury displays have comfortably reached six-figure sums, this is unlikely to be an impulse buy.

Then again, if you're shopping for a TV inspired by a Bugatti hypercar, you're probably not too worried about budget.