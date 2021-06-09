Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: the perfect sleep at a premium price

When it comes to writing a Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review, it turns out that sleeping on the job is vital. For weeks. Jokes aside, finding the best weighted blanket is serious business and can be completely overwhelming. Ironic for something that is all about relieving anxiety and stress by giving you an all night hug. Weighted blankets come in all shapes, materials, sizes, and, most importantly, prices. And, of course, big sleep brands like Eve and Simba have absolutely got in on the action.

The Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket comes in at the higher end of the price scale (although a Simba discount code or deal might take the price down if you're lucky) and uses glass nano-beads to add extra heft for that deep pressure stimulation effect. It comes in two weights at the same price point, has a washable cover, and promises a relaxing sleep. Get comfortable and read on for a full breakdown to find out if it goes the sleepy distance in this Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review.

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: price

At £169 for both the 6.8kg (15lbs) and 9kg (20lbs) blankets, the Simba Orbit is at the higher end of the weighted blanket price scale. It’s £100 more expensive than the also excellent Silentnight 7kg Wellbeing Weighted Blanket. This is obviously a significant difference but, unlike the Silentnight, the Simba Orbit comes with a removable cover. If you’re planning to sleep with this every night, this is pretty much essential if you don’t want to have to stuff all 7kg into your washing machine on a regular basis.

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: design

The Simba Orbit only comes in one colour but both the blanket and removable cover are a pleasing dark grey that should match most bedroom set ups. Measuring 135cm by 200cm, it’s only meant for one person so if you’re part of a couple looking for equally deep sleep, you’re going to have to invest in one each. Aesthetically, if only one of you wants one and you’re concerned about how to make your bed in the morning, it’s easy enough to flatten the Simba Orbit and hide it underneath your existing duvet.

The weighted blanket itself is made up of individual ‘pockets’ of glass nano-beads that mean the weight is evenly distributed across the entire blanket. These nano-beads are well, nano-sized and you can only feel them if you squeeze the blanket with your fingers so there’s no uncomfortable lumps or bumps. But, where the Simba Orbit immediately outperforms the competition is with that aforementioned 100% cotton removable cover.

There are multiple ties inside the blanket cover to secure everything in place and make sure that the weight doesn’t mean things get bunched inside the sheet. It’s easy enough to change and Simba suggests turning the cover inside out to tie things into place before bringing the blanket back through the zipper at the bottom. It’s a little bit like a gym session with the weight but the added ties ensure that there’s no slippage when it’s time for bed and the zipper means there’s no button faff.

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: comfort

But what about the most important bit, does the Simba Orbit deliver a better sleep? In short, yes. The weight of the blanket is immediately solidly soothing when you climb into bed and the cotton cover is exceptionally soft to the touch. Importantly, it doesn’t feel stifling, even on warmer nights as the cotton feels breathable. It’s not for the hottest of summer evenings but this isn’t like a winter duvet by any means and sticking a foot out on a warmer night is a perfectly acceptable cooling technique.

The fact that you don’t need to layer this up with any other materials because of its washability means that there’s very little danger of the Simba Orbit sliding off you in the middle of the night. The weight means you’re probably not going to do much moving anyway and this reviewer, as a sufferer of night terrors and general unpleasant sleep activities, was thrilled to enjoy better sleep quality after only a few nights under the Simba Orbit. The soothing weight is genuinely delightful to experience and the cover is soft and happily goes into the washing machine with other dark colours. The dream.

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket review: verdict

The Simba Orbit might be on the expensive side but the removable washable cover means that this can become a permanent bedtime fixture without worrying about dry cleaning or the constant washing and drying 7kg of nano-beads. The intuitive design means it’s easy to tie things in place, and the soft cotton and pocket nano-bead design means you constantly feel like you’re in a gentle bear hug. The Simba Orbit is perfect for anxiety-free sleep.