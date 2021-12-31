Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: is this the most immersive gaming headset yet?

This Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review is aimed at those who want to feel like they’re literally inside the game. This is one of the best gaming headsets for PC that Razer has ever put out.

Razer is one of the most, if not the most, well-known gaming peripherals manufacturer there is. There’s a very good reason for that because time and time again, they put out innovative gaming peripherals that enhance your gaming across PC and consoles. The Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense is no different and features impressive haptic feedback so you won’t just hear the game, but you’ll feel it too.

If you’re looking to update your whole setup then take a look at T3’s guides to the best gaming mouse , best gaming keyboards and best gaming monitors as well. You’re sure to level up your gaming with these top-rated peripherals.

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: price and what’s new

You can buy the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense now starting from $130 in the US, £129 in the UK and AU$200 in Australia. Take a look at the widgets on this page to see the most recent pricing from across the web.

Compared to the cheaper Razer Kraken V3 gaming headset, the Hypersense model is almost identical with the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, detachable HyperClear Cardioid mic as well as hybrid fabric and leatherette memory foam cushions.

So why is it more expensive? This model includes Razer Hypersense which intelligently picks up key sound cues in games, like from an explosion, and uses that to create natural vibrations in the headset. What that does is make the whole gaming experience feel more lifelike and immersive.

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

If I were to describe the design of the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense with just two words they would be 'strong' and ‘sophisticated’ because unlike a lot of other gaming headsets, this one has a premium build that looks and feels grown-up. The RGB lights aren’t over the top, and you don’t feel like a pilot wearing them either. That’s not to say they don’t scream PC-gaming because, despite that, these wouldn’t pass as being a regular pair of cans. They are pretty big and stick out quite a lot so if you have a small head you might want to look elsewhere.

Coated in matte black plastic, the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense has a pretty stripped-back design. The outside of the earcup adds some flair with perforations surrounding a shiny Razer logo backed by RGB lights. To adjust the RGB Chroma lighting, or to sync it with your other compatible kit, you’ll need the Razer Synapse desktop software.

(Image credit: Future)

The left cup has a few different controls around the edge including the volume dial and microphone mute button, that’s also where you’ll find the microphone input. Attaching the mic is just a case of plugging it in, after which you can bend it to sit where you want in front of your mouth. The right earcup keeps things much more simple, all you’ll find there is the Haptics Adjuster button which lets you switch between the different Hypersense settings which are Off, Low, Medium and High.

For comfort, the steel-reinforced headband is well padded, while the ear cushions are made from a fabric and leatherette memory foam cushion. I could wear the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense for hours on end without feeling tired of having it on my head. That’s partly helped by the fact that this headset weighs just 344g.

Connecting the headset to your PC is easy, you just need to plug in the USB that is attached to the headset. The wire measures 2m so there’s plenty of space for you to move around.

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: audio and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Before we talk about the all-important Hypersense feature, let’s take a deeper dive into the audio quality of the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense.

Featuring Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers you’re guaranteed powerful sound. The audio is loud, clear and accurate so it'll work just as well for music as it does video games. That’s paired with passive noise cancellation which helps you to maintain your focus, keeping distractions out.

In the Razer Synapse app, there are three sound modes to choose from including Bass Boost, Sound Normalisation and Voice Clarity. You'll also be able to manually adjust your equaliser sound settings with control over 10 different frequency channels.

Thanks to the THX Spatial Audio settings, the stereo and surround sound has been enhanced so the sound perspective is three-dimensional. What that means is you can pinpoint exactly where noises are happening in relation to you.

If it's immersion you're looking for, you'll get that on this headset thanks to Hypersense which picks up on sound cues to deliver lifelike vibrations. It’s a seriously effective tool, especially for FPS style games. You can feel bullets fly past you and the impact of explosions, it'll give you a shock when someone jumps on you and if you love going to raves just stick on some drum and bass music to get transported. You do truly feel like you’re inside the game. I was thankful to have the different levels of haptic feedback though, as high was sometimes a little too intense especially in shooter - I’d imagine most people will want to stick to the default settings on medium or on low.

During gameplay, the detachable HyperClear Cardioid unidirectional microphone was crystal clear according to the people on the other end. They could hear every word without any problems at all, and the Voice Gate feature will register your voice and cut out when you're not talking, that way you won't get background noise coming through when you aren't speaking. You also get mic monitoring which lets you listen to your own microphone through the headset, that way you can adjust how you sound. Without buying a standalone mic, you won't find much better than this.

There was one problem worth noting though: the higher the haptic feedback settings, the more the person on the other end can hear their own voice. It’s not ideal for anyone to hear themselves talking especially while you’re in the midst of an intense game.

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: verdict

(Image credit: Razer)

Giving you a combination of three-dimensional sound and lifelike vibrations to imitate the real world, the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense is a gaming headset that will make you feel completely immersed in the game.

Sleek and sophisticated, this headset looks great and it’s comfortable, but admittedly it will look a little silly on anyone with a small head because the ear cups stick out so far.

Almost everything about the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense headset works well, whether that’s the sound, the haptic feedback or the microphone. It's a really awesome piece of kit. You will have to put up with being connected to your PC by a wire, though.

Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense review: also consider

Another wired headset worth considering if you’re a PC gamer is the Asus ROG Delta S - it costs a similar amount but has a much more over the top design. It offers some impressive specs and a few cool customisation options as well.

Not so keen on being restricted by a wire? The best gaming headset you can buy is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless - you can use it wirelessly with your PC and PlayStation. You’ll get 360-degree surround sound and a crystal clear microphone to match.