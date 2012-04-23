Monster iSport Livestrong review

Monster iSport Livestrong deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Primed for a run in the park or a session in the gym, the Monster iSport Livestrong in-ear headphones will satisfy those seeking the perfect bud fit

Monster, best known for its Premier League footballer-loving range of Beats By Dre headphones is targeting fitness folk with its special edition iSport headphones that are designed in association with pro cyclist Lance Armstrong's Livestrong Foundation.

Claiming to have provided the 'perfect fit', the Monster iSport Livestrong earphones also have sweatproof and waterproof credentials and aim to deliver a better sound performance than the current crop of sports headphones on the market. We put them to the test with a series of sessions in the gym and a spot of marathon running to see what they were truly made of.

Monster iSport Livestrong: Design

Aside from the bright yellow looks which runs through the flattened style cord and the earpieces, the iSport headphones feature an in-ear clip anchor system or SportClip, where the buds are secured to the curve of the inner ear. Inside the box you'll also find four pairs of replaceable SportClips and earbuds plus a carry pouch to cart around your cans.

On the tangle-free cord you'll also find the ControlTalk in-line control which simply hosts one button to allow users to control music playback while an integrated microphone means you can also answer calls on your phone.

Monster iSport Livestrong: Comfort

Unlike most in-ear sports headphones, Monster has taken a distinctively different approach to solving the issue of headphones continually falling out as you run and with the combination of the SportClip system and the OmniTrip design which allows you to rotate the bud, we found the fit to be extremely secure and lightweight in the ear and were barely noticeable at times whilst running.

Some might find that the length of the cord could be made longer especially when threading it underneath a jacket and attaching it to a sports armband, but overall we were very satisfied with all things in the comfort department.

Monster iSport Livestrong: Durability

One of the massive advantages over its competitors is that the sweatproof and waterproof housing means you can wash them under the tap and ours even survived being inadvertently put through a washing machine, without any signs of the sound performance being affected post wash.

The cord which Monster claims is tangle-free lives up to its billing making them perfect to throw in the bottom of your bag and not have to spend several minutes unravelling them when you take them back out again.

Monster iSport Livestrong: Sound quality

Undeniably, Monster headphones are all about delivering bass and great clarity and that definitely extends to the iSport headphones. If you listen to more high tempo music when you are working out, you should be able to appreciate the greater emphasis on the deep, intense bass which does not suffer from distortion when turned up to the max.

That's not to say that these do not disappoint in the clarity department and compared to a pair of sports headphones like the Sennheiser Adidas PMX 680, it undeniably delivers a more impressive overall sound performance. The sweat battling eartips which also act as noise isolating means you can enjoy your music without worry of any leakage.

Monster iSport Livestrong: Verdict

The Monster iSport Livestrong in-ear headphones tick the important boxes when it comes to looking for a pair of sporty headphones. While initially fiddly to position, these are some of the best fitting in-ear sports headphones we've tried and thankfully have the sound performance to match.

The rugged, durable build and tangle-free cord means they are built for intense workouts and we love the fact that you can put them in the wash.

The price is sure to put some people off and there are definitely cheaper alternatives available, but if you are serious about getting headphones tailored for fighting the rigours of a marathon or a spin class at lunchtime whilst sounding great at the same time, these should definitely do the trick.

iSport Livestrong In-ear headphones availability: Available now

iSport Livestrong In-ear headphones price: £129.95