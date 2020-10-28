Happy Beds Ortho Royale Spring Mattress review: A great value, firm sprung mattress

Happy Beds Ortho Royale deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

While it certainly doesn't look or feel like a cheap mattress, the Happy Beds Ortho Royale Orthopaedic Spring mattress is impressively affordable. Coming in at under £200 for a UK double, it’s less than half the price of some of its competitors. In our Ortho Royale mattress review, we’ll look at the key factors that will help you decide whether this is the best mattress for you, including firmness, comfort and customer feedback.

Happy Beds Ortho Royale review: Design

Happy Beds Ortho Royale review: Specs Mattress type: Sprung

Materials: Polyester, metal springs

Comfort: Medium-to-firm

Depth: 25cm

Machine-washable cover: No

Temperature regulation: Air vents, open-coil springs

Flip: Yes

Handles: Yes

Bed base: Any

Guarantee: 5 years

The Ortho Royale Spring Orthopaedic is a medium-to-firm sprung mattress by Happy Beds. It provides its support through a layer of springs, which have an open-coil design that allows airflow through the mattress, all designed to help you sleep better at night.

Standout features of the Ortho Royale include a luxurious 25cm depth, hand-stitched handles, and air vents to prevent buildup of stale air inside the mattress. The construction of the mattress incorporates satin pads, polyester and a damask woven cover, along with the all-important metal springs (not sure if springs are right for you? Check out our memory foam vs spring mattress explainer).

Happy Beds Ortho Royale review: Firmness and comfort

Our reviewer found the Ortho Royale to be at the firmer end of the mattress feel spectrum. It really gives the sensation of 'taking a load off' your body (if it's too firm for you, you could always add one of the best mattress toppers to provide a more cushioned surface). The Ortho Royale has good edge support, meaning the springs seem to work well towards the edges of the mattress, not just in the centre. This makes the mattress comfortable to sit on.

With a hand-tufted covering, this mattress isn’t perfectly flat: rather, its surface is a grid of gentle peaks and dips. The effect of this traditional design will appeal to some people more than others – you may find that it helps you find the perfect space to snuggle into. Thanks to its layer of highly supportive springs, the Ortho Royale also offers plenty of bounce.

User reviews: What other people say

The Ortho Royale has received exceptional reviews from customers on the Happy Beds website. At the time of writing, the mattress has an average rating of about 4.7 out of 5, based on over 180 reviews. The written reviews accompanying these ratings are effusive.

"I am more than HAPPY with the firm mattress that I received from HAPPYBEDS," writes one customer. "It was a five star experience all the way. Great quality and great price!!! The delivery was on time and the delivery men were more than helpful!" says another.

Some reviewers left advice on how to get the best out of the Ortho Royale, including one customer who recommends using a relatively large fitted sheet with the mattress, due to its 25cm depth.

What's not so good about the Ortho Royale?

We expect the main reason some people might not like the Ortho Royale is its firm feel – something which other users would consider to be a selling point. Whether you get on well with this type of mattress is really a question of taste.

Another potential sticking point with the Ortho Royale is the requirement to regularly turn it. According to Happy Beds, the Ortho Royale should be flipped and rotated every six weeks to ensure optimal performance. The handles on the sides of the mattress make this easier to do, but we expect some people will find it a bit of a chore, turning their mattress eight or nine times a year.

Happy Beds Ortho Royale review: The small print

Whereas some mattress brands like Casper and Eve offer lengthy trial periods, which are reflected in the price every customer pays, Happy Beds has opted for lower prices and a less generous returns policy instead. Essentially, you pay less for the mattress, but if you don’t like it, you’ll have less scope to change your mind.

Buyers do have the right to return the Ortho Royale, if they notice it is damaged within 24 hours of delivery. We suggest you check the mattress over carefully for tears and other damage upon receipt. If you decide you simply don’t like the mattress, it may be possible to return it at your own expense, although the advice regarding this topic on the Happy Beds website is noncommittal. All Happy Beds mattresses come with a five-year guarantee, unless the specific product page states otherwise. This covers manufacturing faults specifically.

Should I buy the Ortho Royale Spring Orthopaedic mattress?

If you’re looking for a firm, traditional mattress with supportive, sprung comfort, the Ortho Royale would be a fine choice. Its benefits go far beyond its budget-friendly price – although the fact you can buy one at less than £200 for a UK double is certainly a sweetener. From its hand-tufted cover to its cooling air vents, this is a regally finished sprung mattress with an egalitarian price tag.