Fitbit Versa 3 review: more features, better design and longer battery life in one attractive package

Fitbit Versa 3 – Key Specs (Image credit: Fitbit) Battery life: 6+ days

Display: AMOLED, with a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels

Features: Fitbit Pay, calls from the wrist, voice assistant, skin temperature sensor, optical heart rate sensor, Active Zone Minutes, SpO2 sensor

Fitbit Versa 3 review TL;DR: a great little fitness smartwatch sporting a sharp screen and packed with slew of convenience features for a good price. If only the button worked a little better.

The Fitbit Versa 3 represents transition, both in a sense that it moved on from being the flagship Fitbit model – that title goes to the Fitbit Sense now – and also the fact that Google is buying Fitbit, which will probably have a profound impact on future Fitbit models. Both of these influences already have a very noticeable impact on the Fitbit Versa 3. For better or worse.

While the Fitbit Versa 2 was an update rather than a revolution of the original Versa and added extra features such as smart assistant, the Versa 3 has introduced significant improvements over its predecessor. Both the physical design and the user interface has been redesigned, albeit the Versa 3 still feels and works like a Fitbit.

WIth the Fitbit OS 5.1 update, even more features are added to the already pretty extensive list: audible replies to Alexa, Google Assistant added and Bluetooth calling, plus updated SpO2 measurements.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: price and availability

Fitbit Versa 3 is available for £199.99 / $229.95 / €229.95 / AU$399.95 in black/black aluminium, pink clay/soft gold aluminium and midnight/soft gold aluminium. The Fitbit Versa 3 can be purchased directly from Fitbit and selected third party retailers.

The main features of the Fitbit Versa 3 include built-in GPS, SpO2 monitoring, Active Zone Minutes activity tracking, two smart assistant options (Google Assistant feature is still being rolled out), heart rate variability tracking, over 20 exercise modes on board and SmartTrack.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: design and build quality

The Fitbit Versa 3 takes cues from the Fitbit Sense which is no secret, it has even been communicated by Fitbit itself. The new and revamped watch looks distinctively Fitbit-like and improves upon the design of the Fitbit Versa 2. You still get the rectangular shape of the case but this time around, the corners are more rounded and everything just feels softer and more oval in general.

The Fitbit Versa 3 has a bigger screen than its predecessor (40mm vs 35mm, respectively) and the display blends better with the bezel, giving the impression that it’s actually larger than it really is. The aluminium case of the Versa 3 is only fractionally thicker and longer than the Versa 2 but the AMOLED display, with a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels, definitely gives the Versa 3 the competitive edge over the Versa 2.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: ergonomics

The new Fitbits, including the Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense, feature the Infinity Band, an all-silicone strap that's easy to put on, even with just one hand. The box includes both small and large straps so even if you have large wrists, you don’t have to buy a separate band. That said, I have a relatively large wrist and I still found the small strap plenty big enough.

The Fitbit Versa 3 uses a touchscreen plus one button navigation system but as opposed to the physical button found on the Versa 2, the new model uses an ‘inductive’ button, which is more of a touch-sensitive indentation on the case rather than a button. This button sits a little bit under the edge of the case and you have to press ‘under’ the watch if you want to interact with it.

Not only this is a bit inconvenient, trying to find the right place to press, but I also found the haptic feedback a bit slow too. As a result, I kept on turning the screen on and off three times every time I wanted to bring it to life. I appreciate the button has a lot of potential and it is possibly better for the integrity of the case but it needs refinement before it reaches its full potential.

On the upside, the screen is responsive and sharp, maybe not quite as much as the one found on the Zepp E but definitely good enough in most cases. It’s vibrant, the colours are popping and easy to read overall.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: activity tracking and Active Zone Minutes

The Fitbit Versa 3 has 20 activity profiles on board straight out of the box and it also features built-in GPS and memory for offline music listening, meaning that this Fitbit can finally provide true offline, phone-free outdoor exercising experience. The sport profiles cover most of the main type of activities such as running, cycling, walking etc. and also some more obscure ones like bootcamp, kickboxing and stair climber. The list of all the exercise profiles are:

Bike

Bootcamp

Circuit training

Elliptical

Golf

Hike

Interval workouts

Kickboxing

Martial arts

Pilates

Run

Spinning

Stair Climber

Swim

Tennis

Treadmill

Walk

Weights

Workout

Yoga

The Fitbit Versa 3 is also capable of tracking workouts automatically thanks to its SmartTrack feature. There is also Active Zone Minutes, a system that tracks heart rate and checks whether you reached at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity a week. This feature is automatic and requires no user interaction (apart from moving around, of course), ideal for people who tend to be sedentary and need a reminder to move every now and then.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: GPS and heart rate accuracy

The Fitbit Versa 3 uses the new PurePulse 2.0 heart rate sensor, the same found in the Fitbit Sense. Not surprisingly, it is still a wrist-based optical heart rate sensor, providing acceptable heart rate readings. The PurePulse 2.0 sensor and the accompanying algorithm were tuned to track HR levels well for everyday people, but it’s not capable of providing accurate readings in a broad spectrum of heart rate levels.

If you are a trained athlete and have a very low resting heart rate, that might throw the Versa 3’s sensor off. The same goes for quickly changing heart rates: devotions from the norm will throw the sensor and the algorithm off. For everyday tracking and stuff like Active Zone Minutes, the HR sensor is generally fine.

The GPS chip works fine and will track your position with relative accuracy when exercising outdoors. It is not on par with the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Garmin Forerunner 745 but it will not drop the GPS signal for no reason. The Versa 3 will sometimes show that you went off the road when in reality you didn’t but these issues won’t affect the performance too much.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: sleep tracking and the Fitbit App

As well as tracking physical activities, the Fitbit Versa 3 also tracks sleep, blood oxygen levels and skin temperature, among other things. Just like every other feature of this smartwatch, all these metrics are tracked automatically, you only have to wear the watch. After wearing the Versa 3 for at least three times during sleeping, it will also give you a sleep score based on the length of the sleep, the amount of REM and deep sleep you had and your sleeping heart rate.

All details about sleep, and everything else measured by the Versa 3, can be further scrutinised in the Fitbit App. In the app, you’ll find a glance overview of all your activities for the day (e.g. steps taken, calories burned etc) and other info such as how many days you exercised this week, how much weight you gained/lost etc. It’s really used friendly and straightforward and it focuses on basic health stuff as opposed to hardcore sports metrics.

Fitbit Versa 3 review: verdict

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a very enjoyable fitness smartwatch. It offers more functionality and better looks than even the best fitness trackers but it’s maybe not quite as smart and precise as the Apple Watch Series 5 . That comparison might not be fair, though, as the Fitbit Versa 3 offers all it has to offer for a much reasonable price than the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Versa 3 is a well-rounded offer from Fitbit and comes with built-in GPS, in-app workout intensity map, PurePulse 2.0 optical heart rate sensor and the Active Zone Minutes feature to monitor your fitness activities, even when you're not actively logging workouts. The Fitbit Versa 3 also has a built-in speaker and microphone to take quick phone calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume – although you will look like a ‘special’ agent, if you know what I mean.

Considering the asking price, the Fitbit Versa 3 is definitely a great buy. Should you find one for a discounted price – which will inevitably happen sooner or later – we recommend getting one, even if you already have a Versa 2.

The new Garmin Venu Sq looks eerily similar to the Fitbit Versa 3 and has the same target audience too. The Garmin’s screen is smaller and less detailed and the user interface is a bit less – so to say – modern but the basic, non-music version is cheaper than the Versa 3, in case price is a concern for you.

There is also the Apple Watch SE , or Apple Watch ‘Light’ as we like to call it, that’s more expensive than the Versa 3 but it’s an Apple Watch so it is a bit more precise than the Fitbit. The Apple Watch SE hasn’t got detailed sleep tracking or blood oxygen monitoring like the Versa 3 but provides the basics just fine.