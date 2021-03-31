Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review: feel the breeze with Dyson’s mighty air shifter

Here's our Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review in a sentence: there are a few better fans you can buy, but none with the same 'modern suburban icon' status.

It may have been out for quite some time but the sudden blast of early outdoor warmth has prompted us to jump in and tell you more about the excellent Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan and why you should consider buying one.

Available in any colour as long as it’s white with silver details, the Dyson Cool AM07 is inarguably the most stylish, most aesthetically handsome and inconspicuous fan in the kingdom of cool. It is also pretty good at moving breeze around. As my nail-biting Dyson Cool AM07 vs Meacofan 1056p Air Circulator eventually concluded, the Meacofan is better at making the room cool. But it's not as good at being cool, and I would never underestimate that quality in a portion of homewares you'll see every day of summer.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review: Design

Whatever you may think about the Dyson brand (and let’s not get into politics here), the British company’s products are undeniably classy to look at and, for millions across the globe, a 21st Century style statement that screams affluence.

The Cool AM07 measures a fraction over one metre in height and just 190mm in width, which means it will sit in any corner of any room and blend into the background – and that’s precisely what you want from a home appliance.

Dyson fans take a completely different approach to air movement. Instead of a large, wide enclosure containing three or four visible fan blades spinning at goodness knows how many revolutions per minute, a Dyson fan has no visible blades at all. In fact, it’s just a hollow portal you can stick your hand into without it being severed at the wrist. This is a good thing if you have young children around, because children almost always feel the urge to grip their little fingers around the cage that protects most fan blades – before you know it, there’s a scream from the living room and blood spattered all over the walls like something out of a movie massacre.

That simply cannot happen with the Cool AM07 because the dangerous part that actually does all the fast spinning is buried inside the pedestal section, well away from harm. Dyson calls its system ‘Air Multiplier technology’ and it’s said to ‘amplify surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow’. In a very small nutshell, the system exploits the physical laws of inducement and entrainment to create a constant breeze that doesn’t buffet the user with an inconsistent blast of air like most standard fans do. You can find out more about the science behind it by dipping into this handy article courtesy of How Stuff Works.

Another bonus with this bladeless design is that the whole thing is an absolute doddle to clean. Just grab a damp cloth and wipe down. Simple, effective.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review: Features

First things first. The Dyson Cool AM07 comes with a magnetic remote control that sits on top of the curved housing. Do not lose this remote or you will have zero access to its oscillation function, though you will be able to turn it on and adjust the fan speeds. Unfortunately, the remote’s magnet is pretty feeble so be careful when carrying the unit to a different room or it could fall off and disappear under a piece of furniture. It happens.

So what sort of clever functions can this tall strapping chap perform? Well, not a lot it has to be said. It comes with ten fan speeds – from an almost imperceptible light breeze to a robust mini gale – and an 80˚ side-to-side oscillating function. There is no vertical oscillation though you can pitch the tall housing back on the pedestal at about 20˚ so the breeze hits your face from a distance.

The only other feature worth noting is a sleep timer function that can be programmed to turn off at various preset intervals, from 15 minutes to nine hours. And that’s basically it. If you want a fan that oscillates in all directions then I would suggest opting for the MeacoFan 1056 pedestal or desktop version instead. No it’s not as pretty to look at but it’s still a damn good fan nonetheless. And a lot cheaper.

But back to the Dyson…

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review: Performance

This fan delivers a shaft of air that doesn’t billow and buffet like other models. Instead, it feels like a constant sea breeze, only without the salty scent. However, if the fan is located several metres away, you will need to ramp up the fan speed and adjust the pitch of the unit upwards so you can feel it more effectively. At full blast, the effect is certainly noticeable but still not as perceptible as some standard fans – there’s an argument for the buffeting effect that most bog-standard fans produce, especially on sweltering days when all you want is to be pummelled by a hurricane.

Increasing the fan speed of the AM07 also increases the volume. At 64dB, the AM07 is pretty quiet on paper though louder sounding in practice. This is because the actual sound frequency is quite high. Put another way, the sound of the Dyson is more ssshhh-like than, say, the low whirr of the MeacoFan 1056. Not so helpfully, the sound frequency at full tilt also badly affects the sound coming out of a TV. In fact it almost cancels it out. Consequently, you might not get off to the land of nod if you select anything higher than fan speed four or five when used in a bedroom.

Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review: Verdict

If you have the financial wherewithal and don’t want a hulking satellite dish-like machine whirring away in the background, the Dyson AM07 is unquestionably the best option on the market. Its sleek design, tilting base, horizontal oscillation function and lack of any visible blades are all top selling points, and the fact that it’s so easy to clean makes it an even better prospect. However, the high-pitched noise it produces at full speed can become a little grating, especially if trying to watch TV.

Bottom line: other fans do certain things better – blow air around while remaining quiet for instance – but none do it with quite such élan.