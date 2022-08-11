Dreo Tower Fan ‎DR-HTF001 review: tall and cool

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Unless you live somewhere tropical, the chances are that for most of the year you don't give fans a second thought. However, when that mercury in the thermometer climbs to record levels as it has this summer, you're left scrambling for any way to stay cool.

For most occasions, one of the best fans is the perfect way to keep cool. Circulating the air has its limits but when it's warmer inside than out, it can lower the temperature considerably.

Dreo produces a wide range of home devices, from air fryers to air conditioners, but it also does a range of tower fans. The differences between the models are subtle, with all units being tall, slim and made predominantly of black plastic. This model is the DR-HTF001 and is described on the packaging simply as the Dreo Tower Fan. However, Dreo's US site gives it the more inventive title of Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan.

I've been using this tower fan now for about four weeks and it's actually a great option for a bedroom, living room or office. Despite a rather diminutive appearance, it has a range of handy options to suit all situations.

Dreo Tower Fan review: price and availability

Launched in March 2022, the Dreo Tower Fan, or Cruiser Pro T1, is available in the UK priced £110 and in the US for $89.99. There is also a smart version of this model (the DR-HTF001S) available in the US for $99.99. Unfortunately neither version is available in Australia.

Dreo Tower Fan review: design and features

The Dreo Tower Fan stands at 106cm tall (just under 42 inches). The slim tower shape is rounded at the top and bottom, like a super slim pillar box. The whole device is finished in black, with just the display panel and the Dreo nameplate at the bottom being finished in silver.

The simplicity of this design allows the fan to be placed in the corner of a room and be forgotten about – at least while it's turned off. That's perfect for something that you may only use at certain times of the year. Another benefit is that despite the height, the fan only weighs 5.4kg (12lbs), and thanks to a recessed area at the top of the back section, you can easily lift it and reposition it (or put it in a cupboard until the next summer).

The fan also comes equipped with a small (and also all-black) remote control. This gives you control of all the functions on the device itself, plus a mute button that turns off the confirmation beep you normally get when changing a setting.

For general operation, the fan has six speed levels and oscillation control, allowing it to rotate 90 degrees during operation. There's also a timer function allowing you to set a time to turn the fan off again (up to 12 hours in advance).

The clever part though are the four modes it offers. In normal mode, the fan can be controlled with one of the six speed settings. In Natural mode, the fan simulates a gentle breeze, varying the speed slightly up and down from your chosen setting. The Sleep mode steadily decreases the speed every 30 minutes, eventually reducing to a level 1 speed. Finally the Auto mode will adapt the speed to the ambient temperature of the room, increasing and decreasing as required. The display is also able to show the temperature with a long press of the mode button.

There is a Dreo app that works with the US-only smart version of this model, for general operation. While I do like connected appliances, most users will be happy using the remote rather than an app or voice assistant to turn their fan on and off.

Dreo Tower Fan review: performance and operation

There's not much set-up required for the Dreo Tower Fan. Only the two parts of the base plate need to be snapped together and the power cord threaded through it. It's up and running within about five minutes – which is ideal if it's already too hot in your house.

As its pretty slim, it's relatively easy to find somewhere to put it. Your only limitation is likely to be the length of the lead, which is a couple of metres at best. And of course, being lightweight, it's easy to move it around again if needed.

The buttons underneath the display feel a bit fiddly as there's no depth to them - just a light press is enough to operate, which is tricky if it's already moving. I very quickly switched to the remote for all operations, which is much better. Though the remote does require a direct line of sight to the front display – if you aim from the side or back, it won't work.

The important thing here is ultimately how well it cools; luckily, it's something the Dreo Tower Fan does very well. Unlike many desktop fans, the lowest setting still produces a gentle breeze you can feel across the room. Once cranked up to level 3 it gives more than enough for decent cooling. By the time you get to level 6, it's a full-blown gale that can blow spiders off their cobwebs.

For nighttime use, the Night mode is actually really handy. I like to start it off on a 3 or a 4 and have it slowly step down to a level 1 by the time the room has cooled enough. The Auto mode is also handy and means if the room does start to warm, the speed will kick up a notch to cool it back down.

While the temperature display option is a nice addition, this can't be used as a thermostat – setting the desired temperature to reach – so is of limited real use, other than to tell you just how hot it is.

Dreo Tower Fan review: verdict

The Dreo Tower Fan is a great choice if you're looking for a powerful room fan without breaking the bank. It might lack the smart features of more premium models but it has the basics covered and goes one further with its handy mode settings.

By tower fan standards the design is very inoffensive and can easily blend into the background – especially if placed in the corner of a room. And if you like your appliances in all black, you're certainly in luck!

With this fan in place, your room will get all the air you need and is quiet enough that you can sleep through it, too.

