Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds promise to protect your hearing and deliver great sound

Yamaha has just launched the TW-E3B true wireless earbuds that the company says will deliver supreme sound quality, while protecting your hearing in the process.

For the very reasonable sum of £119 / €139, the Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds offer the firm's proprietary audio tech that aims to boost listening quality at lower volumes, which should give your ears a well-deserved break when listening to music for longer periods of time.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

All of this is apparently achieved through Yamaha’s ‘Listening Care’ technology, which lets users listen to the full spectrum of sound – covering high to low frequencies – but, crucially, at lower volume levels.

With the exception of the Apple AirPods Pro ghost-white colorway, the very best true wireless earbuds tend to offer a variety of color options to choose from. The Yamaha TW-E3B doesn't buck this trend: the earbuds ship in six color schemes, while utilizing a non-slip insert housing to make sure they stay put in users’ ears. Yamaha's new earbuds are reportedly 25% smaller than the older TW-E3A model, so they should fit tidily into your pocket owing to their smaller size.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Rightly so, Yamaha is ultra-serious about protecting users from damaging their hearing: "We've seen the World Health Organization estimate that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss." In enabling users to listen to audio at lower volumes without sacrificing audio quality, Yamaha says that it reduces the load on your hearing and, as a by-product, protects your hearing.

The earbuds reportedly also offer up to a day’s worth of listening time. Additionally, Bluetooth 5 is supported, as well as Qualcomm’s aptX lossless streaming for all of your hi-res wireless audio finesse needs.

The Yamaha TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are set to hit shelves in September 2021. However, if you prefer your audio listening devices to fit over your head rather than nestled in your ear, then you can check out our best wireless headphones for a rundown of the best of true wireless earbuds' bulkier overhead sibling.