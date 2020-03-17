Coronavirus commuting: three ways to avoid public transport

As the government suggests we avoid all unnecessary social contact, it’s time to look for alternatives to using public transport with its packed buses and train carriages.

With gym numbers also likely dwindling due to fears of spreading COVID-19, it’s time to get outside (while we still can) and run, cycle or hope on an electric scooter.

(Image credit: Nike)

1. Run

Running has always been a hot topic at T3 Towers, and we’ve a whole back catalogue on the best kit to make the most of every run. This includes the best gloves to get you through the colder months, the best running shoes for men and women of all abilities, and the best tops and shorts.

Then there is technology, of course. Don’t forget the wide range of fitness trackers, smartwatches and other wearables designed to track your exercise and help you beat your personal best . Finally, we’ve a thing or two to say on running etiquette , so if you’re a newbie you should give that a quick once-over, too.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

2. Electric scooter

If that all sounds like a bit too much effort, or you have greater distances to cover, try out a new electric scooter. A large number of companies have recently started making and selling electric scooters, and many offer far more range than you might have expected, while being compact enough to fit in the boot of your car, or a cupboard at home.

They can zip along at 25mph (so please don’t forget the helmet) and have a range in some cases of almost 30 miles.

A quick word of warning, however - these scooters aren’t yet legal to use on roads or pavements in the UK, so are only for private land for now. But that may change, and in the US their legality depends on the state you live in, so please check before you buy.

(Image credit: Leon Poultney)

3. Electric bike

A lot of electric bikes may look like regular mountain bikes, but along with the disc brakes, big suspension and chunky off road tyres, they hide a battery pack in their frames for powering the rear wheel.

Prices are on the steep side for now - you’ll want to budget from around £2,000 - but the best options will help power you up any hill, and even come with smartphone apps to adjust how much the motor helps you out on the fly.

Most options here are aimed at riding off-road, so aren’t the best choice if you’re looking for an electric road bike to commute with. But if you fancy evading the coronavirus by biking out into the wilderness (or through the park) an electric bike could be worth the investment.