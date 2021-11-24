The LG C1 OLED TV's big HDMI problem is fixed – just in time for Black Friday

Great news, Black Friday OLED TV deal hunters! LG's OLED TVs have had some of the best discounts out there, and in particular the LG C1 is an incredibly tempting proposition right now… but as we reported previously, some units had a problem with their HDMI ports that made them almost useless for using with a PS5, Xbox Series X or other external 4K HDR source.

The issue affected LG C1 and LG G1 TVs made during or after September 2021, and LG immediately promised an update to fix the problem. And now Vincent Teoh at the HDTVTest YouTube channel has noted that the update is currently available, being pushed to TVs in a staged rollout, or you can download the new update manually.

Vincent's video highlights how to check whether your TV needs the update, and also points out a trick to make sure it installs, because it's possible for your TV to have downloaded the update but not to have installed it.

The original problem was the the HDMI ports on affect LG C1 and G1 units wouldn't accept 4K HDR inputs, because they would only accept older HDCP copyright protection, which didn't include support for 4K HDR. So anything you connected would have to downgrade to 1080p SDR in order to send any video to the TV.

If you've invested in a PS5 or Xbox Series X, or simply one of the best 4K Blu-ray players, then that's clearly a massive frustration, and cast a shadow over the LG C1 in run-up to Black Friday – the TV is the cheapest it's ever been, but was it a wise buy while this bug was around?

Well, with this update, it's back to being one of the best OLED TVs. The reason we rate it so highly right now is that it features LG's latest and greatest image processing tech, plus has HDMI 2.1 support on all four ports, so it's really future-proof, and is perfect for next-gen gaming. It's a TV you can buy now and treat as an investment for years to come, because there's no major tech that it's missing.