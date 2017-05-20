T3 Hype: best new tech of the last week; HTC U11, Destiny 2, TomTom Golfer 2, Amazon Prime Reading and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the HTC U11, Destiny 2, TomTom Golfer 2, Amazon Prime Reading and more.

HTC U11

Easy peasy, this phone’s squeezy. Yup, HTC has unveiled the U11 handset this week that features a squeeze control system.

Not only does this feature a new interactive system and lots of impressive specs but also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. Check out the full low-down at the link.

Destiny 2

One of the most expensive games of all time has its sequel outed at last and it looks very exciting indeed.

Destiny 2 was shown off by maker Bungie with a lot more focus on single player missions that should make this the ultimate version of the game. Check out details and gameplay footage at the link.

TomTom Golfer 2

The latest TomTom Golfer 2 and Golfer 2 SE are not only wrist worn activity trackers but also come with GPS for golf tracking.

Get info for shot patterns, putts and hole by hole reviews. Prices start at £170, check out more at the link.

Amazon Prime Reading

Amazon has added even more benefits to its long list that users get for being an Amazon Prime member - now for reading.

Prime members will get access to books, magazines, short stories and more all included with the Prime service.

Vive Standalone for Daydream

Google has announced a new type of virtual reality headset that will fit into its Daydream VR platform.

Unlike other headsets this won’t require a phone or PC as it will be a stand alone VR headset. These will be made by HTC Vive and Lenovo. Check out details at the link.

Lenovo Moto C

Lenovo has unveiled new budget phones in the Moto C and Moto C Plus that pack in some great specs for the price.

Get quad-core processing, an 8-megapixel snapper, 16GB storage and more for under £100. Check out the options at the link.