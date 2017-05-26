T3 Agenda: The powerful XE SV Project 8, Elgato's new MacBook Pro ready Thunderbolt 3 Dock and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at the power of Jaguar's rip-roaring new road car, Elgato's MacBook Pro-ready Thunderbolt 3 Dock and more...

This is the most powerful road-legal car Jaguar has ever made

Jaguar has just unveiled the XE SV Project 8, the most powerful road-worthy supercar the manufactured has ever produced. The unique motor design is currently in the prototyping stage, but Jag is already planning to release the car on a super-exclusive limited run.

A prototype version of the 600PS Jaguar sports sedan offering supercar performance has now undertaken its debut test at the gruelling Nürburgring Nordschleife, adorned with an exclusive camouflage created by SVO Design.

With the most highly tuned version of Jaguar Land Rover’s five-litre supercharged V8, Project 8 will become the second Collectors’ Edition vehicle from SVO, following the successful launch of Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7 in 2014. No more than 300 cars, all hand-assembled at SVO’s Technical Centre in Coventry, will be created for sale worldwide.

Full specification details for Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be revealed at Jaguar.com on 28 June 2017, ahead of its world dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex in the UK on 30 June.

This Thunderbolt 3 dock from Elgato will transform your MacBook Pro

If you're a MacBook Pro user that's been struggling to find a suitable Thunderbolt 3 dock for your powerful Apple device, then Elgato is here to save your bacon.

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock features a DisplayPort, enabling you to drive two additional displays without compromising their stunning 4k resolution and smooth 60 Hz frame rate. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock is even equipped with three SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports to ensure that multiple devices can be operated at full speed.

The Thunderbolt 3 Dock supports dual 4K monitors (or one 5K monitor), three SuperSpeed USB devices, Gigabit Ethernet, audio in and out, and charging for the MacBook up to 85 W, all through a single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock will be available on 6 June via elgato.com for £269.95 (including a 50 cm / 1.6 ft Thunderbolt 3 Cable that enables up to 40 Gb/s throughput and full power delivery). The Elgato Thunderbolt 2 Dock remains available at £199.95, including a 50 cm / 1.6 ft Thunderbolt Cable.

Sphero's new robotic toy brings Lightening McQueen to life

Sphero, the robotics firm that made that remote control BB-8 that became the must have Star Wars toy in 2015, is back again and this time it's giving Cars 3's very own Lightening McQueen the animatronic treatment. The Sphero Ultimate Lightening McQueen is an app-controlled creation, and features animated eyes, animatronic mouth, emotive suspensions and more.

The little robot toy can drive and drift, reacts to a simple tap on its roof, side panels and more. It's six in-built motors make it one nippy little device and you can even pop on the original Cars and it'll react to the film while you're watching it.

Ultimate Lightning McQueen retails at £299, and will be available to buy from 15 June from the Disney Store, Amazon UK, Apple, and John Lewis. Disney Pixar Cars 3 will in theaters in the UK from 14 July.