T3 Agenda: Protect your home with the Motorola Focus 72 Connect cam. Brew up a storm with the Coffee Gator. And more! ..

In today's T3 Agenda - stream live footage from your home for free - for life! - with the Motorola Focus 72 Connect camera; brew yourself the perfect filter coffee with the Coffee Gator; and more...

Turn your phone into a 24/7 security monitor with Motorola's new outdoor camera

Motorola has just launched the Focus 72 Connect security camera, which offers a versatile, weather-resistant way to monitor your home from near or afar. The camera turns any compatible Android or Apple device into a fully functional video monitor and can stream live feed in HD for life. The camera has a 110° wide angle field of view, giving users a good view of their property and beyond.

It also features infrared night vision and night vision range to up to 20 metres, helping monitor around the property day or night. The Motorola Focus 72 Connect can detect motion from up to 10 metres away ensuring that nothing is missed.

The Motorola Focus 72 Connect is available from Argos for £99.99 each or two for £149.99.

Become a home-based barista with the pour-over power of the Coffee Gator

If you've ever wanted to recreate that barista-style pour-over process in your home, we have just the gadget for you. Using a slow, steady stream of water at the right temperature, the Coffee Gator Pour-Over System makes the best use of the natural aromas, oils and flavours of your brew.

You'll get a brighter and cleaner taste than the typical French press method, and it's far less dangerous than a stove-top percolator. It's also in a different league of taste to machine drip, so it's going to change how you enjoy a cup of Joe at home forever.

You can order one today direct from Amazon for only £29.97.

Sooth and monitor your newborn baby all at once with the Suzy Snooze smart nightlight

This Suzy Snooze, an all-in-one Smart Nightlight, Sleep Soother and Baby Monitor that's been co-created with the UK’s biggest parenting community, Mumsnet.

Using the latest in sleep science and with guidance from leading sleep academics, Suzy Snooze has been engineered to help babies and young children learn healthy sleep routines as early as possible, to help create good sleep habits in early life lead to a lesser chance of insomnia and sleep disorders later on.

Built and co-designed by BleepBleeps, Suzy Snooze can also be controlled from the BleepBleeps app making it simple for parents to schedule and log sleep routines for their children while in another room. You can pre-order one now from Kickstarter for only $99 (£72) as part of an early bird deal.

Keep warm (and look rather swish) in the winter months with Zakti's new autumn and winter range

When the clocks go back next month, you're going to need a brand new jacket to keep your warm as the temperatures plummet. Outdoor apparel maker Zakti has just the thing - a range of reflective active wear that will illuminate to keep you safe in the darker hours of winter.

There's the Zakti’s Flash Forward Reflective Running Jacket for women, which uses light reflective technology and a 100% Polyester design that's both lightweight and showerproof. You can even team it with a neon Airbrush Mid-layer which will glow in the dark for extra visibility.

For men, there's Zakti’s Infinity Run Jacket (£50) which has reflective features, a lightweight ISODRY design, mesh ventilation panels and a detachable hood for winter showers. To fill your basket full of high-tech winter gear, head on over to zaktiactive.com now.