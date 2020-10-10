Stunning new iPhone 12 video reveals the ULTIMATE Apple iPhone accessory

With the launch of the iPhone 12 now only days away , it’s time to get really excited about what Apple has in store for us all. Now there’s one thing we can all add to our wishlist, thanks to this stunning concept video.

What if we had an accessory that could attach to the iPhone 12, and turn the phone into an actual Magic Mouse that can be used to control your Mac or iPad.

It’s called the Magic Mouse Mini, and unfortunately it’s the creation of Yanko Design, rather than an actual product leak. But the mere prospect of this has got us very excited about what could be. After all, who wouldn’t love to be able to put their iPhone to use like this?

The idea is pretty simple in theory. The Magic Mouse Mini is like an advanced Pop Socket that attaches to the back of your iPhone and has an optical sensor built in. Once it’s attached you place it down and move it around just like you would a regular computer mouse.

And for fans of the Magic Mouse’s many gesture controls, that’s what the iPhone’s screen is for. Presumably this wouldn’t stop it functioning like an actual phone either, but it would make it infinitely more useful during your working day.

Rumours and leaks have told us that there are going to be plenty of products on show on Tuesday’s Apple event, including four iPhone 12 models, the Bluetooth AirTags, over-head AirPods Studio, and the HomePod mini. The Magic Mouse Mini, however, is not going to be one of them.

Which is a huge shame, considering how clever the idea actually is. Even if there are technical barriers in developing the idea, it’s definitely one Apple should consider doing in the near future.

For now, though, we’ll just have to stick with one of those mouse apps from the App Store. Or cough up the $79 for an actual Magic Mouse.