Should I buy the Belkin BoostCharge Pro wireless iPhone charger?

One glance at the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is enough to tell you that this is one of the best wireless chargers for iPhone on the market at the moment: and it can also juice up your Apple Watch and your AirPods at the same time, making it even better value for money.

If you're wondering whether this 3-in-1 Belkin BoostCharge Pro is the right buy for you, we're here to help you in your decision – we'll guide you through all the specs and the features you need to know about, and consider the all-important retail price as well.

By the time you've finished reading, you'll know everything you need to know about the Belkin Boostcharge Pro. We've got lots more buying advice for you here at T3, with lists of everything from the best smartphones to the best wireless chargers for you to check out.

Should I buy the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

(Image credit: Belkin)

Do you want the convenience of wireless charging for your smartphone? Do you own a recent iPhone launched in the last couple of years? Do you also have an Apple Watch? If you answered yes to all three of those questions then the Belkin BoostCharge Pro could well be the charging device for you, even in an increasingly strong field.

Note that while iPhones have supported wireless charging for years, this wireless charger makes use of the MagSafe magnetic charging technology that Apple introduced in 2020 – that means that you're going to need either an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 13 (or any of the variations) for this to work.

With its 3-in-1 functionality, this is a charger that's more expensive than the average – check the widgets on this page for the latest pricing, but at the time of writing you can pick it up for around £150 / $150. That's a substantial sum, but considering everything you get in return, we think it's a worthy investment for a lot of people.

What are the specs of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

(Image credit: Belkin)

Now there aren't too many specs to know about when it comes to wireless chargers, but one spec we should flag up is the 15W charging capacity – that's as good as it gets for a MagSafe charger like this one, though it's worth pointing out that you're going to get faster charging speeds from a traditional power cable and brick. There is a trade-off when you go for the convenience of wireless charging.

You might be wondering about the dimensions of the device and whether or not it will fit on your desk: we can tell you it measures 188 mm x 162 mm x 21 mm (that's 7.4 inches x 6.4 inches x 0.3 inches). The charger weighs 850 grams or nearly 2 pounds. It's not the most compact charger around, but it does charge three devices at once.

This will work with any edition of the Apple Watch except for the very first one, and as far as AirPods go you need the wireless charging capabilities of the AirPods Pro or the 2nd or 3rd-gen standard AirPods (or any AirPods more recent than that, if Apple has pushed out an updated pair of wireless earbuds since we put together this article).

What are the best features of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

(Image credit: Belkin)

Obviously you get the ease and the convenience of wireless charging with the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, not just for your iPhone but also for your Apple Watch and your AirPods. There's something very satisfying about just putting down your devices and seeing them start to charge up instantly, no cables required.

In the case of your iPhone, the MagSafe magnetic attachment means it will be safely suspended in mid-air while it charges up. You can charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in either landscape or portrait mode, whatever you prefer – so you'll still be able to get at your phone if it's set up somewhere like a bedside table.

Coming from Belkin, you know that the craftsmanship on this product is going to be top-notch as well. It's a nicely designed and nicely finished bit of kit, and when you also consider that it charges up iPhones at the maximum rate allowed by the MagSafe standard, there are plenty of features to tempt you into a purchase.

What else do I need to know about the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

(Image credit: Belkin)

Other details that we need to let you know about include the colours: the Belkin BoostCharge Pro is available in either white or black, so you can choose whichever design best matches your existing internal decor at home or the office. We suspect most people will go for white, but the black option is there too.

It's also worth noting that this device comes with a charging cable and a mains adaptor, which isn't the case for every wireless iPhone charger on the market. When you're weighing up this model against the alternatives, especially in terms of price, remember that you get everything you need in the box.

Another nice touch we like is the LED light at the bottom of the stand that lets you know with a glance whether any charging is actually happening. Overall, it's a very appealing and polished hardware accessory, and it's a device that we think is well worth a place on our list of the best wireless iPhone chargers.

What are the alternatives to the Belkin BoostCharge Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

There are more wireless chargers available for the iPhone than you might have realized. Many of them make use of the MagSafe technology that's exclusive to the iPhone 12 or later, but some of them are more universal and will charge up older iPhones too – it really depends what you're after and how much you have to spend.

Take the official Apple MagSafe Charger (above), for example, which can juice up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with a maximum of 15W of power. It's not as fancy as the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, and you can't charge up your Apple Watch and your AirPods at the same time, but it's also not as expensive as the Belkin device we've focused on here.

If you're after something a bit more stylish, meanwhile, then you might want to consider the Moshi Lounge Q. It will juice up any iPhone that supports wireless charging for a reasonable price, and it has a fabric-covered adjustable stand that you can adjust to whatever Apple smartphone you're using it with.